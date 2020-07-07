back

Vanuatu's fight against plastic

"If a small country like Vanuatu is able to find alternatives to plastic, one can imagine that big countries can also lead this kind of battle."

07/07/2020 5:19 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 14:18

    Vanuatu's fight against plastic

  2. 1:52

    Ain't No Barrier High Enough (For Baby Elephant)

  3. 5:18

    Meanwhile, the world's forest area continues to shrink

  4. 2:25

    "Tierra del Fuefo", the last inhabited territory before Antarctica

  5. 2:41

    A huge dust cloud has hit America

  6. 6:43

    In New Caledonia, this organization is replanting mangroves to protect the coastline

2 comments

  • Jerome P.
    3 hours

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger

  • Rekha S.
    4 hours

    this if isnt small..big indeed