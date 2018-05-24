Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland

14,000 square kilometers of fire and ice. ￼😮
13 comments
Caitlin B.06/25/2018 06:11
😍
Nirosa N.05/25/2018 14:42
....Iceland... Jom pi
Ghizlaine O.05/25/2018 00:52
Chaza
Pierre O.05/25/2018 00:50
😮
Samuel J.05/25/2018 00:08
lets go there
Emma M.05/24/2018 23:28
nawww I need to go here
Quentin C.05/24/2018 20:18
😍😍
Julien P.05/24/2018 17:27
😍
Simeon K.05/24/2018 11:05
hehe
Shawlin P.05/24/2018 10:39
jabo 😞
Giulia R.05/24/2018 10:08
have you beeeeen? <3
Madison B.05/24/2018 09:59
How amazing would this be to explore?!?
Jimmy C.05/24/2018 08:52
What a place 😍