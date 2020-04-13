Veggie bowl recipe, a lockdown special
The life of Sir David Attenborough
"Compost" quiche recipe, a lockdown special
The impact of cigarettes on the environment
How to regenerate oceans in 30 years time
This architect transforms used textiles into bricks
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professional who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/
Thanks to Les Marmites Volantes for this recipe:
2 comments
Brut nature3 days
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professional who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/
Brut nature3 days
Thanks to Les Marmites Volantes for this recipe: