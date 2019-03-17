back
Viola Davis Against Gender & Race Inequalities
Viola Davis is done waiting on the sidelines — she's speaking up about race and gender inequality of pay. #WomensHistoryMonth
03/13/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:29 PM
10 comments
Michael W.03/17/2019 05:32
Streep.... wow, cmon Viola, I love ya but your not even in the same ballpark of quality acting like Streep. Please stop using excuses and just get better
Dagan C.03/14/2019 14:32
I’ve never heard of her. So she’s right, she’s nowhere close to those other accesses
Cynthia G.03/14/2019 12:32
.......and Viola Davis is a much better actress.
J.R. P.03/13/2019 20:34
All I have to say is I have no idea who she is. I know who Streep, Moore and Weaver are because you know, they were in big time movies that every single person that didn't live under a rock saw.
George R.03/13/2019 19:35
You're no where near their stature anyway Everyone you just mentioned is much better actors than you are you're playing the race card for money shut Up
James S.03/13/2019 16:28
Oprah enough said
James S.03/13/2019 16:27
Oprah
Charles H.03/13/2019 16:02
Hmm
David F.03/13/2019 15:02
Asian men make more than anyone in the United States, where is the outrage
Alex E.03/13/2019 14:09
Playing the victim and pay inequality is a myth