Viola Davis Against Gender & Race Inequalities

Viola Davis is done waiting on the sidelines — she's speaking up about race and gender inequality of pay. #WomensHistoryMonth

03/13/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:29 PM
  • 12.2k
  • 12

10 comments

  • Michael W.
    03/17/2019 05:32

    Streep.... wow, cmon Viola, I love ya but your not even in the same ballpark of quality acting like Streep. Please stop using excuses and just get better

  • Dagan C.
    03/14/2019 14:32

    I’ve never heard of her. So she’s right, she’s nowhere close to those other accesses

  • Cynthia G.
    03/14/2019 12:32

    .......and Viola Davis is a much better actress.

  • J.R. P.
    03/13/2019 20:34

    All I have to say is I have no idea who she is. I know who Streep, Moore and Weaver are because you know, they were in big time movies that every single person that didn't live under a rock saw.

  • George R.
    03/13/2019 19:35

    You're no where near their stature anyway Everyone you just mentioned is much better actors than you are you're playing the race card for money shut Up

  • James S.
    03/13/2019 16:28

    Oprah enough said

  • James S.
    03/13/2019 16:27

    Oprah

  • Charles H.
    03/13/2019 16:02

    Hmm

  • David F.
    03/13/2019 15:02

    Asian men make more than anyone in the United States, where is the outrage

  • Alex E.
    03/13/2019 14:09

    Playing the victim and pay inequality is a myth

