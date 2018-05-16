back
Viral videos are taking a toll on slow lorises
"Tickling a slow loris is actually torturing it" These videos have gone viral, and they're causing unimaginable suffering.
05/16/2018 6:37 AM
229 comments
Starry S.06/04/2018 08:20
what's wrong with you human?!
Leslie S.05/29/2018 13:17
Fuckin sick do this to people
Leslie S.05/29/2018 13:17
So sad
Michael S.05/29/2018 11:48
O my God can't we leave anything alone got dam man is so fucked up.
Salma T.05/29/2018 06:48
We are the assholes of the planet.
Patrick M.05/29/2018 04:03
Wait a gland in its elbow for venom 🤔 like fr
Diana B.05/29/2018 03:53
THESE FUCK#IN MONSTERS THAT DO THIS WILL PAY SOMEDAY!! HOW CAN THE SCUMS VIDEO THIS SHIT!
Betty M.05/29/2018 02:55
People like that somebody should take out in the country and pull all their teeth out the same way and torture them really bad I just leave them to die that is so cruel there's no sense in that they have a place in hell I hope somebody shoots them
Merri A.05/28/2018 22:53
The only animals I will ever have are those who adopt me. The domesticated homeless. I have found good homes for 3 dogs, 5 cats, and still have 7 cats. 4 of them have been with me for so many years I would never adopt out unless I died. They already have homes in that event. I love animals and all beautiful creatures on Earth. There are some that can keep their distance though! 😉
Susan B.05/28/2018 21:58
Horrible!
Steve O.05/28/2018 21:07
Death to any poacher right on the spot!
Helen G.05/28/2018 20:38
Makes me so mad
Giselle J.05/28/2018 20:34
Omg... I swear humans are trash...
Sharon K.05/28/2018 18:18
Thank you for informing us!!
Marion B.05/28/2018 15:31
OMG that is terrible. What is the matter with people today....
Kathy P.05/28/2018 14:49
Let them live...FREE!!! Why do humans feel they can take whatever they want???
Connie C.05/28/2018 14:47
This is awful! WTF?
Stephen F.05/28/2018 10:40
Ignorance meets the quest for attention on an increasingly cruel merry-go-round, the clips shorter, flicker past faster and faster, as we learn less and less. It's an endless monstrous mess.
Michelle B.05/28/2018 04:45
Poor babies please people leave nature alone
Scotty W.05/28/2018 04:32
The person pulling the teeth with pliers from a slow loris. Imagine what I’m thinking. I had no idea of the horrible decline of this primate. It looked terrified with its arms in the air. There must be a boycott on trade of this innocent little animal. I’ll sign the petition.