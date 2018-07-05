back
Water is returning to the Aral Sea
Once near death, the Aral Sea is slowly coming back to life.
07/05/2018 6:34 PM
12 comments
Eva L.07/12/2018 06:28
Good news for a change
Louis G.07/10/2018 15:54
This is probably why it left every one was getting all the fish out and god just stepped in. Come on almost all people were fishing thats to much
Paul E.07/07/2018 17:18
it's still gotta be extremely polluted, and didn't they have a secret lab on an island there that has leaked all sorts of extremely harmful microorganisms or viruses or something into the area too/ water coming back would just spread them
Anne L.07/07/2018 14:25
0:38 looks 👀 like whatn
Robert D.07/07/2018 09:22
Nature always finds a way. I fear we are on natures hit list! (:
Sylvia B.07/07/2018 05:05
This sounds like what is happening in California. Gov Brown is diverting water from Northern California to Southern California and changing the flows drastically. He's not very smart. He should know the damage it's doing.
දුවන ග.07/06/2018 23:12
When money talks world disappears......
Shenese H.07/06/2018 22:42
Remember dis lake frm.freshwater ecology lol
ClarissaMae F.07/06/2018 02:47
The Aral Sea was an endorheic lake lying between Kazakhstan in the north and Uzbekistan in the south. Wikipedia
Sylvia P.07/05/2018 23:49
Cable news in USA could cover stories like this more?
Robin D.07/05/2018 20:34
Saw a documentary of this. Great. But one step forward, another back. Erdogan is cutting off the waterflow to SE Turkey and Iraq mostly to exterminate the ecofeminist PKK/YPG?YPJ & and in the process the Swamp Arabs whose habitat was dried up by Saddam who finally had succeeded in restoring some of it are now once again threatened. Interpol needs to go after the desertifiers, which, today means first of all arresting Erdogan imnsho.See Financial Times article for good detail on the rivers under assault despite parroting Erdoga's lies about the PKK that provide the pretext for his destruction of our biosphere.
Zé M.07/05/2018 20:03
explain that environmental management!!