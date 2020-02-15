Whale shark caught in a rope saved by divers

Helping animals in need

This whale shark was caught in a rope. Two diving Instructors found the animal in distress and decided to help it. The rope was restricting its pectoral fins at the back of its head, the divers tried to cut it. After some maneuvering, the whale shark was freed. After a parting gesture of thanks, it returned to the deep, leaving a lasting souvenir for the divers.

Brut.