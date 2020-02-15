back
Whale shark caught in a rope saved by divers
This huge whale shark was caught in a rope, but two diving instructors rushed to help it. Here's the footage of this incredible encounter.
Helping animals in need
This whale shark was caught in a rope. Two diving Instructors found the animal in distress and decided to help it. The rope was restricting its pectoral fins at the back of its head, the divers tried to cut it. After some maneuvering, the whale shark was freed. After a parting gesture of thanks, it returned to the deep, leaving a lasting souvenir for the divers.
Brut.
02/15/2020 7:58 AM
- New
And even more
This gecko with huge eyes lives in the Namib Desert
Whale shark caught in a rope saved by divers
Video showing a badger and coyote collaborating
Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy
'Cocaine hippos' threaten ecosystems in Colombia
A tortoise related to Lonesome George discovered in the Galapágos Islands
0 comments