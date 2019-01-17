back
What does the narwhal use its tusk for?
Often dubbed the "unicorns of the sea", narwhals have long been shrouded in mystery. Today, their tusk still inspires debate among scientist. 🦄🐳
01/17/2019 7:49 AM
Pamela P.10/14/2019 16:56
Fascinating creature*
Mary L.07/21/2019 23:30
. Show William. He knows about these
Matt B.03/17/2019 11:54
I want to know who jumped in the water with a bunch of horny horn-whales and measured their testicle mass!
Madhurima D.03/17/2019 10:02
, imagine!
Estrella d.03/17/2019 00:27
Que belleza
Sanne W.03/16/2019 23:40
just don’t let em touch your balls
Alison U.03/14/2019 21:57
😊
Geraint P.03/14/2019 17:36
Narlwharl tushk
Mai L.03/14/2019 07:28
Wow 😲
Doug F.03/14/2019 03:09
I would love to see the happy ending where it hunts scumbags that hunt whales
AL L.03/13/2019 13:33
Elephants and their tusks should give the answer
Echo J.03/13/2019 10:28
In the end, its still the d*ck that matters most
Ross G.03/13/2019 10:27
Gives new meaning to the phrase "long in the tooth."
Jo J.03/13/2019 00:32
So Unicorn of the Sea pala talaga yung meaning ng narwhal 😂
Elaine P.03/12/2019 22:47
They didn't mention indicators of intelligence...presumably that comes with a bigger proboscis and testicles as usual...let's hear from narwhal females lol!
Michael S.03/12/2019 22:18
Even if this animal did harpoon something how would it get it from its horn to its mouth
Cathy E.03/12/2019 08:43
see they even live in the sea
A T.03/12/2019 03:47
un poco de cultura del Narwhal
Shannon R.03/12/2019 03:13
Inventors of the shishkabab
Anthony C.03/11/2019 21:06
Really amazing animals I,have never seen one live only in pictures.