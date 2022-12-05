back
What does the war in Ukraine have to do with U.S. oil?
The fossil fuel industry is using the war in Ukraine as an excuse to push for more drilling and less regulations. Brut talked to NRDC about what this could mean for our planet. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/12/2022 4:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:15
What does the war in Ukraine have to do with U.S. oil?
- 4:47
This startup is connecting citizens and recyclers through a simple app
- 2:38
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
- 2:16
One trimaran’s race to protect the ocean
- 2:33
How to make a healthy and sustainable stir fry with a Middle Eastern twist with chef Manal Alalem
- 2:28
This entrepreneur's idea is reducing plastic waste
0 comments