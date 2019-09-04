back
What is exactly a pilot whale?
Often mistaken for dolphins, they are pilots whales and they have only one predator: humans.
09/04/2019 6:20 AMupdated: 09/04/2019 3:27 PM
- 1.1m
- 8.8k
- 89
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
59 comments
Nuby U.10/01/2019 01:18
Mantap
Fida C.09/30/2019 19:10
Nyc
Berkah M.09/30/2019 16:52
This is ikan duyung ...😅😅
Md I.09/29/2019 02:07
save the wildlife
Albert J.09/29/2019 00:45
Just like what "Koko" said humans are stupid.
Fida C.09/28/2019 18:53
MashaAllah
Fida C.09/28/2019 18:53
NYC
Abdul R.09/28/2019 17:54
This is the best one from brut.
Kriti R.09/28/2019 15:28
THANKS pleasure to watch and to know excillent information
Anjana R.09/24/2019 16:07
Amezing
Sagor R.09/24/2019 12:40
So, pilot whales also know that mating within family is dangerous for future generations.
Sioux K.09/23/2019 21:28
Piolet whale
San S.09/23/2019 01:59
very good
Peter R.09/22/2019 18:30
Mmmm jummy.
Johan A.09/21/2019 18:01
Faroe island sure loves this whale Grindadrap anyone?
Salomón P.09/21/2019 12:15
Exelente información,aunque tambien da coraje ver el salvajismo del ser humano al propiciar su extinción...
Kalanithi M.09/20/2019 15:27
Super
วรรณรงค์ ช.09/19/2019 20:16
Japanese peoples will eat most of them
Carol d.09/19/2019 19:50
Yes all that walks this dying planet has only one predator whom is hell bent on destroying everything in sight
Hugo L.09/19/2019 16:54
un cousin à vous !!!