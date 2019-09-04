back

What is exactly a pilot whale?

Often mistaken for dolphins, they are pilots whales and they have only one predator: humans.

09/04/2019 6:20 AMupdated: 09/04/2019 3:27 PM
59 comments

  • Nuby U.
    10/01/2019 01:18

    Mantap

  • Fida C.
    09/30/2019 19:10

    Nyc

  • Berkah M.
    09/30/2019 16:52

    This is ikan duyung ...😅😅

  • Md I.
    09/29/2019 02:07

    save the wildlife

  • Albert J.
    09/29/2019 00:45

    Just like what "Koko" said humans are stupid.

  • Fida C.
    09/28/2019 18:53

    MashaAllah

  • Fida C.
    09/28/2019 18:53

    NYC

  • Abdul R.
    09/28/2019 17:54

    This is the best one from brut.

  • Kriti R.
    09/28/2019 15:28

    THANKS pleasure to watch and to know excillent information

  • Anjana R.
    09/24/2019 16:07

    Amezing

  • Sagor R.
    09/24/2019 12:40

    So, pilot whales also know that mating within family is dangerous for future generations.

  • Sioux K.
    09/23/2019 21:28

    Piolet whale

  • San S.
    09/23/2019 01:59

    very good

  • Peter R.
    09/22/2019 18:30

    Mmmm jummy.

  • Johan A.
    09/21/2019 18:01

    Faroe island sure loves this whale Grindadrap anyone?

  • Salomón P.
    09/21/2019 12:15

    Exelente información,aunque tambien da coraje ver el salvajismo del ser humano al propiciar su extinción...

  • Kalanithi M.
    09/20/2019 15:27

    Super

  • วรรณรงค์ ช.
    09/19/2019 20:16

    Japanese peoples will eat most of them

  • Carol d.
    09/19/2019 19:50

    Yes all that walks this dying planet has only one predator whom is hell bent on destroying everything in sight

  • Hugo L.
    09/19/2019 16:54

    un cousin à vous !!!