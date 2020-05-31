back
What is food sovereignty?
The alter-globalization movement promoted this concept in the 1990s. Now, it's once again a key issue in the context of the current health crisis. But what exactly is food sovereignty? 🤔
05/31/2020 8:58 AM
- New
