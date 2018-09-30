back
What is plant-based milk's environmental impact?
They're made from soy, coconut or almonds, but are plant-based milks really that eco-friendly?
09/30/2018 8:43 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 4:23 PM
55 comments
Chøcha P.10/26/2018 22:05
Whad m3nduch
Esra H.10/25/2018 23:23
u need to see this!
توكل م.10/21/2018 09:52
تم
السالكة ح.10/19/2018 19:29
السلام عليكم من فضلك اضغط و قم ب لايك وبارطاح على هذا الرابط أسفله 👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/1257719107638466/posts/1930954580314912/
عمر ا.10/19/2018 11:43
ت
Anna F.10/14/2018 16:10
Only Mammals produce Milk, NOT Plants. :-)
ورد ا.10/14/2018 10:37
اريد حليب من هذي البقرة
Vinita T.10/11/2018 10:38
I tell you whats eco-friendly...POPULATION CONTROL!
Nini H.10/10/2018 12:34
chidi anagonye is in the bad place bcus of this🤣
Prabha R.10/10/2018 07:49
Nice
Dhiaa A.10/07/2018 08:23
almonds? coconut? soy? none of them have TITS so HOW the FUCK can they produce milk ...
Vincent B.10/06/2018 02:49
Whaatt..... Plants have boobs?
Renas S.10/05/2018 19:29
Tre Sirwan this is a gift 😍
Lal B.10/04/2018 11:29
B
Tânia S.10/04/2018 09:12
Nice try animal farm industry... we are not 'buying' into it... Cause guess what? we are not the cow's baby to drink it's maternal milk. Suck on that.
Azmat A.10/04/2018 05:01
Wrong, natural is natural n good
Jordan W.10/03/2018 02:10
How many acres are used with cattle? How much food does each cow require? How much water does it take to produce one pound of beef? How much waste does one cow create over its life time? How many acres are used to create these waste lakes? How much material is required to shelter these animals? How much fuel is used to take these dairy cows and beef cows to the slaughter house? How much fuel is required to then kill the cow and process the carcass? The list goes on... add that all up vs a tree that produces over and over again until it’s end of life, the amount of work and resources that go into one steak or one gallon of milk far exceeds one gallon of almond or coconut milk
Olga .10/02/2018 19:36
Very interesting information. Thank you. With regard to the choice of products for use is the choice of an individual ... Tradition, family, environment, everything matters ....
Seam E.10/02/2018 16:17
Seam Eagle Khan
Bing A.10/02/2018 11:18
Coconut milk is very good fresh - tinned ones are a compromise. I use them too (Ayam brand) for cooking or coffee. Everything has environmental impact. To US, Caribbean and South American countries are not very far coconut resource. Coconuts trees/palms are no bother - they don’t need farming in their native origins- they’re like weeds - growing everywhere, you (almost) can’t kill it if you try. Extremely useful, zero to very low maintenance, prolific, nutritious gift from the Creator. And I do agree, we should all use our own local produce. If milk and dairy is abundant where I live, I would use it, but only the best produce: from organically raised cows, grass fed, and dairy from raw (unpasteurised, unhomogenised ) milk.