back

What is Sand?

What is sand made of? And where does it come from? 🏖️⏳(Via Brut nature)

07/21/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:34 PM
  • 12.6k
  • 5

Discover

  1. 1:36

    How do sharks find their prey?

  2. 2:29

    Kenya: a massive bushfire finally put out after three days

  3. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  4. 2:47

    An oil spill in Mauritius is threatening to devastate local biodiversity

  5. 3:51

    Why cruise ships are so harmful to the environment

  6. 2:41

    A huge dust cloud has hit America

4 comments

  • Gary W.
    07/22/2019 03:10

    Wow

  • Bill D.
    07/22/2019 01:55

    silicon dioxide (glass)

  • Luiz P.
    07/21/2019 17:52

    Get it? 🤣

  • Jakiya J.
    07/21/2019 13:43

    Lunar Eclipse

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.