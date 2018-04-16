back
What lies behind elephant training in Thailand
They say they're protecting elephants. But this footage shows otherwise...
04/16/2018 7:21 AM
88 comments
Ray Y.07/20/2018 03:37
U guys realize most animal abuse happens in Thailand? They don’t give a shit about animals
Ellen M.06/05/2018 13:05
The are all bitch...!!!
Ginger L.05/28/2018 17:59
You guys voted for this so called human being, now you have to live with it.this is one reason the countries who were with us are no more,???????
Violeta A.05/05/2018 00:26
Maldito desgraciafo abusador
Alex S.04/23/2018 06:25
WHY!!!!! WHY!!!!!!
Önder T.04/20/2018 09:52
people who ride elephants and support this horrible act do not deserve to live
Victory K.04/20/2018 05:00
We took Asher to this, not knowing this back story of course and everybody watching, loves elephants. It was a long afternoon & quite a show....but reading this, I feel horrible. But I will do my part to pass the word around,now. Thailand has developed Elephant sanctuaries elsewhere, in the north, and people can see them being treated kindly. I hope these other shows are stopped and the elephants taken to the northern sanctuaries.
Charlene H.04/19/2018 20:52
someone need’s to beat those abuser’s of these gentle giant’s with that bull hook to see how they like it . Please if you are A tourist do not pay to ride an elephant , do not go to the tournament and if you see an elephant who is injured or being abused report it . These animal’s deserve A better life .
Barbara W.04/19/2018 18:49
Terrible the eay these amomals are abused by people.
Bevbob S.04/19/2018 17:21
They don't have to be treated with such cruelty. They are such beautiful animals. They live free to roam in the wild. That's where they belong!!🐘🐘🐘🐘
Patricia S.04/19/2018 12:32
Cruel 😣
Bello L.04/19/2018 04:43
This is cruel don't support this don't go to watch this
Tasha C.04/18/2018 23:11
awful 😞
Lyle G.04/18/2018 23:02
Looks worse then it is the video is also misleading
Valeska G.04/18/2018 21:57
Makes me ill
Lorena P.04/18/2018 18:33
Idiota pezzo di merda
Katrin L.04/18/2018 18:03
Vilken organisation är detta? 😡😡😡
Sabrina M.04/18/2018 15:38
Cruel and barbaric. There should be stricter guidelines when hiring people to volunteer or work with animals. This should not be tolerated at all.
Belkasem M.04/18/2018 14:46
sick bastard
Mikey M.04/18/2018 13:44
Sinead Gupta