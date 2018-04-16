back

What lies behind elephant training in Thailand

They say they're protecting elephants. But this footage shows otherwise...

04/16/2018 7:21 AM
  • 75.3k
  • 95

And even more

  1. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  2. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  3. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  4. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

  5. 3 monkeys with unusual colors

  6. How to save a sheep that's lying on its back

88 comments

  • Ray Y.
    07/20/2018 03:37

    U guys realize most animal abuse happens in Thailand? They don’t give a shit about animals

  • Ellen M.
    06/05/2018 13:05

    The are all bitch...!!!

  • Ginger L.
    05/28/2018 17:59

    You guys voted for this so called human being, now you have to live with it.this is one reason the countries who were with us are no more,???????

  • Violeta A.
    05/05/2018 00:26

    Maldito desgraciafo abusador

  • Alex S.
    04/23/2018 06:25

    WHY!!!!! WHY!!!!!!

  • Önder T.
    04/20/2018 09:52

    people who ride elephants and support this horrible act do not deserve to live

  • Victory K.
    04/20/2018 05:00

    We took Asher to this, not knowing this back story of course and everybody watching, loves elephants. It was a long afternoon & quite a show....but reading this, I feel horrible. But I will do my part to pass the word around,now. Thailand has developed Elephant sanctuaries elsewhere, in the north, and people can see them being treated kindly. I hope these other shows are stopped and the elephants taken to the northern sanctuaries.

  • Charlene H.
    04/19/2018 20:52

    someone need’s to beat those abuser’s of these gentle giant’s with that bull hook to see how they like it . Please if you are A tourist do not pay to ride an elephant , do not go to the tournament and if you see an elephant who is injured or being abused report it . These animal’s deserve A better life .

  • Barbara W.
    04/19/2018 18:49

    Terrible the eay these amomals are abused by people.

  • Bevbob S.
    04/19/2018 17:21

    They don't have to be treated with such cruelty. They are such beautiful animals. They live free to roam in the wild. That's where they belong!!🐘🐘🐘🐘

  • Patricia S.
    04/19/2018 12:32

    Cruel 😣

  • Bello L.
    04/19/2018 04:43

    This is cruel don't support this don't go to watch this

  • Tasha C.
    04/18/2018 23:11

    awful 😞

  • Lyle G.
    04/18/2018 23:02

    Looks worse then it is the video is also misleading

  • Valeska G.
    04/18/2018 21:57

    Makes me ill

  • Lorena P.
    04/18/2018 18:33

    Idiota pezzo di merda

  • Katrin L.
    04/18/2018 18:03

    Vilken organisation är detta? 😡😡😡

  • Sabrina M.
    04/18/2018 15:38

    Cruel and barbaric. There should be stricter guidelines when hiring people to volunteer or work with animals. This should not be tolerated at all.

  • Belkasem M.
    04/18/2018 14:46

    sick bastard

  • Mikey M.
    04/18/2018 13:44

    Sinead Gupta