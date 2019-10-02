back
What's the situation of bees around the world?
They're disappearing in unprecedented numbers. Yet, a few countries have managed to protect them. Here is the situation of bees around the world. 🐝
10/02/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 10/02/2019 12:23 PM
69 comments
Nā B.10/31/2019 05:36
لا حول ولاقوة إلا بالله العلي العظيم
Isabel F.10/30/2019 21:35
Terminemos con los pesticidas malos . . Se puede hacer mejor con otro tipo de pesticidas que no destruyan las abejas !!!!
Mohamed E.10/30/2019 19:17
سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله العظيم
Maya S.10/29/2019 14:06
😔
Ks S.10/29/2019 10:52
ஆரோக்கிய வாழ்வினை காப்பதும் தேன் தான்....
Bob C.10/28/2019 14:40
Very misleading story. Bees ALWAYS die off in winter and always recover in spring. There are more bees than ever. There is no bee problem. This is a false click-bait story. Shame on BRUT.
Lohithakshan T.10/27/2019 12:49
Honey Bees play an important role for existence of Human life. Honey bees are main pollinators. No pollination means, we have to forget about major part of food items.
M A.10/26/2019 09:27
سامحنى يا الله ضيعتها بيدى .. غفرانك يااارب
Anna B.10/26/2019 03:45
Proteger las abejas....estamos matando el planeta Gracias por compartir
الشمس ا.10/25/2019 18:42
سبحانك ياالله هي نحله تعطينا الذ مذاق لااله الا الله وحده لاشريك له
ابو ج.10/25/2019 04:56
عالم النحل عالم جميل مفعم بالحيوية والنشاط وله الفضل باستمرارية الغطاء النباتي والثمار فيجب أن نقلل من المبيدات الحشرية للحفاظ عليه
Laurence F.10/25/2019 03:32
In the US monoculture is also a problem creating a lack of food for bees. In France the Asian hornet kills the majority of beehives more than varoa..... Why this hornet doesn’t go to Slovenia as it is invading all Europe ?
خالد ا.10/25/2019 02:27
سبحان الله العظيم الذي بنعمته تتم الصالحات و صل اللهم على سيدنا محمد وعلى آله وصحبه وسلم تسليما كثيرا
Suresh P.10/23/2019 17:16
Good night
Sunny R.10/23/2019 14:37
so sad poor babies
Suryadi J.10/23/2019 14:27
suryadi.com
صالح ب.10/23/2019 09:24
احسن
Yadunandan G.10/22/2019 04:56
We should all go organic. This will only save the planet.
Ramon A.10/21/2019 23:46
Protejamos a las abejas no todas son asesinas. Antes de destruirlas hay que estar seguros. De ellas depende gran parte de la vida en el planeta.
Nestor P.10/21/2019 21:59
Esto esta pasando en mi querido SAN LUIS LO ÚNICO QUE NO HAN PODIDO MATAR SON A LOS CHANCHOS JABALÍ DESPUE NI ORMIGAS HAN QUEDADO