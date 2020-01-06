back

What to do if you encounter a bear

The first rule is: never run away... 🐻 Here's what you should do if you encounter a bear.

06/01/2020
  • 11.9k
  • 11

8 comments

  • Aditi C.
    33 minutes

    remember kurseong?

  • Amro A.
    an hour

    .

  • Alan C.
    an hour

    Yogi bear

  • Prabal B.
    an hour

    Very useful

  • Seonjuti C.
    an hour

    see your favourite bear 🐻 🤣

  • Moe A.
    an hour

    If you encounter a bear what to do? Avoid encounter 🤔

  • Norm F.
    an hour

    Saw a few working pipeline...Ignore until it comes within 20 feet of you...head down means it's ready to confront....head up and just sniffing means it most likely will wander away ...there's no. 1 bears no. 2 bears and no. 3 bears...no.1 are used to people. no.2 bears see people the odd time and no.3 are the most dangerous. They've never encountered people ;-) ...IMPORTANT: Never ever show fear they are worse than dogs for smelling that

  • Birgit P.
    an hour

    Meeting a bear 🐻 with two cubs in Sarek national park. Didn't run just scream and wawing my arms. 😊😍