What to do if you encounter a bear

Aditi C.33 minutes
remember kurseong?
Amro A.an hour
.
Alan C.an hour
Yogi bear
Prabal B.an hour
Very useful
Seonjuti C.an hour
see your favourite bear 🐻 🤣
Moe A.an hour
If you encounter a bear what to do? Avoid encounter 🤔
Norm F.an hour
Saw a few working pipeline...Ignore until it comes within 20 feet of you...head down means it's ready to confront....head up and just sniffing means it most likely will wander away ...there's no. 1 bears no. 2 bears and no. 3 bears...no.1 are used to people. no.2 bears see people the odd time and no.3 are the most dangerous. They've never encountered people ;-) ...IMPORTANT: Never ever show fear they are worse than dogs for smelling that
Birgit P.an hour
Meeting a bear 🐻 with two cubs in Sarek national park. Didn't run just scream and wawing my arms. 😊😍