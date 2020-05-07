What to do if you encounter a snake

The Melibe are sought-after by many underwater photographers
I hate snake.
I once read a story...many years ago...about a man who was walking down a woodland path, when suddenly he was bitten on the leg by an extremely venomous snake.
To his surprise, the SNAKE promptly died in agony.
Upon later investigation, it was revealed that the man worked in a chemical factory.
Over a long period of time, minute traces of Cyanide had built up in his system....harmless to him, but deadly to the snake. 🐍
Leg it if it's brightly colour leg it faster
interessant
There are some snakes which we can never be safe from
Remember closely what the snake looks like as well. Some states have more than one venomous snake.
I'm scared
Useful tips
, since I know you are fascinated with snakes 😅
10 comments
Subhas P.3 hours
Kelvin L.5 hours
Christine F.9 hours
Stephanie L.17 hours
Faisal B.a day
Theresa W.a day
Antony M.a day
Ronald P.2 days
Hajera M.2 days
Marlen M.2 days
