When Obama was sworn in — 10 years later
10 years ago today, Barack Obama raised his right hand and made history in front of hundreds of thousands of people in D.C. 🇺🇸
01/20/2019 11:18 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:06 AM
79 comments
Cecelia G.01/25/2019 01:50
I miss him 😭
Bobby R.01/24/2019 22:40
Pos communist
Mikeyy E.01/24/2019 22:14
Yall praise the man that put 40 year old men in the women's bathroom
Linda L.01/24/2019 21:52
Amen
Michael T.01/24/2019 20:52
Democratic Party on Abortion: Strongly and unequivocally support Roe v. Wade The Consequences of Roe v. Wade 60,069,971 total reported abortions since 1973. Nazi Germany, aided by its collaborators, systematically murdered some six million European Jews. United States of America 60 million systematic murders versus Nazi Germany 6 million, there is something severely wrong here... And this is the Democrat party you support.
Diana S.01/24/2019 20:21
We miss you Mr. President. This country has not being the same since you left. 😢😢
RoseBill M.01/24/2019 08:19
How anyone thinks he was the best ever,must be on drugs! Lol
Norma '.01/23/2019 20:04
What in the Hell happened how do you go from LOVE AND UNIFIED TO PURE HATRED!😢�nt
Henry H.01/23/2019 18:24
i love how he speaks
Brian S.01/23/2019 13:21
Still didnt give any black folks tangibles and black folks used him like a symbol like Jordans like a gold chain and did not hold him accountable for that a bunch of black people got killed during his time don't y'all be this blind again when Kamala Harris runs
Humberto S.01/23/2019 04:59
It was so nice to be able to live in peace and not worry every day about the future of our country which is an a downfall with this ridiculous 🍊 head imbecile Responsible for federal workers not getting paid
Jonathan C.01/23/2019 02:52
And now we have the biggest clown president ever in America history!
David T.01/23/2019 01:23
And 2 years ago we started fixing the damage he caused
George H.01/23/2019 01:22
A real PRESIDENT
John F.01/22/2019 21:37
The FAST AND FURIOUS WEAPONS ARE STILL BEING USED TO HARM AND KILL PEOPLE IN CENTRAL AMERICA FUCKHEADS
Jack E.01/22/2019 21:33
I can think of 800,000 people that wish he was in office Now.
Sheila B.01/22/2019 21:08
Best president compare to devil Trump
Choo J.01/22/2019 20:20
Obama had a white mother! Eisenhower had a black one! Know your history ... Lincoln's mother was Indian!
Azmy A.01/22/2019 08:59
The only president I respect .
Peter D.01/22/2019 08:18
And then he sat right down and signed off on joining in with Bush's fake War onTerrorism, dropping on average one bomb or drone missile every 8 minutes for 8 years mainly on Muslim families.