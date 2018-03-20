back

When the cherry trees blossom

In Japan, this phenomenon announces the arrival of spring. 🌸

03/20/2018 5:01 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 163

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

88 comments

  • Elizabeth T.
    04/20/2018 19:54

    this is what I was talking about earlier

  • Samuel M.
    04/07/2018 22:33

    we have to go have a picnic here someday!

  • Noreddine A.
    03/30/2018 14:24

    Je viens juste de visiter c'est la ville de Nagoya elle est à 300 km environ au sud de Tokyo . Je t'enverai des videos Zineb EL Merrouni

  • Anna R.
    03/30/2018 14:18

    Not exactly how I remember our hanami party. Miss you

  • Ruth V.
    03/29/2018 18:20

    sis 💕💕💕

  • Octa L.
    03/29/2018 18:18

    Bagusss ne.... welcome spring 🌸 io

  • Raees A.
    03/29/2018 14:02

    Tanvi Kittur

  • Mariella C.
    03/29/2018 13:19

    Vamos

  • Racy C.
    03/29/2018 13:05

    Mira

  • Leena D.
    03/29/2018 11:28

    Wow

  • Sham G.
    03/29/2018 10:39

    Hanami is literally See flower.

  • Yakine T.
    03/29/2018 10:34

    Super beautiful.

  • তেরো এ.
    03/29/2018 09:32

    I just love these. Pla bring me one of the teees. Pls.

  • Tien J.
    03/29/2018 08:52

    so beautiful

  • Bushra A.
    03/29/2018 07:38

    memories 😊

  • Meling B.
    03/29/2018 06:04

    This is my favourite tree babe 😍

  • AB B.
    03/29/2018 04:14

    💝

  • Clarrissa M.
    03/29/2018 02:52

    Bring me here

  • Sapphô S.
    03/29/2018 00:46

    Similarly we Abrego celebrated vegetable sales

  • Elfa K.
    03/28/2018 23:08

    Edi Zeinati