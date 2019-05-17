back

Where does our garbage end up?

Ever wondered where garbage ends up? Well, a large amount of waste is actually dumped on the other side of the world. Here is the environmental impact of the Global Waste Trade.

05/17/2019 10:56 AM
  • 21.2k
  • 25

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

  6. Declaring "climatic emergency": a rapidly-growing trend

16 comments

  • Mark A.
    05/23/2019 01:05

    I must be getting old. That music was unbearable.

  • Patrick M.
    05/18/2019 13:54

    by coincidence 👍🏼

  • Dirlene S.
    05/18/2019 07:13

    Capitalism turning the world into garbage.

  • Cuthbert J.
    05/18/2019 07:07

    The US and Europe have attacked Africa with toxic waste for decades.

  • Suhas B.
    05/18/2019 05:18

    Methane release from dumped Garbage is the major source contributing to Global warming

  • Surajbali D.
    05/17/2019 23:29

    Wat.doe.je.

  • Megan R.
    05/17/2019 20:13

    Use to be able to keep a cell phone for years now it's old news in under a year.

  • Margaret G.
    05/17/2019 12:22

    And this is how we will destroy the earth...it won't be war

  • Florian G.
    05/17/2019 12:11

    J’espère que ce sera filmé...

  • Angelica Z.
    05/17/2019 12:06

    might be of interest

  • Jason R.
    05/17/2019 11:54

    Soon this colossal waste will cover the entire nation!

  • Rebecca B.
    05/17/2019 11:38

    Even batteries get dumped sad when humans think they are recycling doing the right thing but there is no right way sad

  • Mohammad R.
    05/17/2019 11:30

    Developed countries like USA can't process it's garbage!? wtf

  • Blair J.
    05/17/2019 11:27

    Garbage is America’s bugggest export..

  • Noli A.
    05/17/2019 11:24

    so damn european countries who speaks of human rights, when in fact they violate every human right of those countries they dump garbage. european hypocrites.

  • Sapp L.
    05/17/2019 11:13

    malaysia... there there...