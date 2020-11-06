back

Which countries are best addressing environmental challenges?

Which country has the best environmental performance? Here are the results of a ranking developped by Yale and Columbia Universities…

06/11/2020 6:59 AM
4 comments

  • Oliver J.
    17 minutes

    If the world’s second largest polluter ranks 24th out of 180 then this study is definitely wrong....

  • लुइस इ.
    27 minutes

    How about Bhutan?

  • Lale A.
    31 minutes

    None of.

  • Brut nature
    17 hours

    The 2020 Environmental Performance Index ranking is available here: https://epi.yale.edu/epi-results/2020/component/epi