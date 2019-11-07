Who Does Trump Think He Is?
Trump by Trump. This is how Donald Trump pictures Donald Trump.
Can you guess who?
He’s a young, vibrant man. He’s older, too. He’s the team. He’s the one. He’s a fighter for your jobs. He’s a builder. He’s a very good builder. He’s a professional at technology. He’s such a genius. He’s a very stable genius. He’s a believer in solar energy. He’s really a believer in fair trade. He’s a big believer in budgets. He’s a big believer in having good genes. He’s the biggest believer of the Second Amendment that there is. He’s a nice guy. He’s a business guy. He’s a very honest guy. He’s a very modern guy. He’s a different kind of a guy. He’s a little different up here. He’s a big, like, student. He’s a student of history. He’s a big Andrew Jackson fan.
He’s a fan of the NRA. He’s the most militaristic person. He’s really the opposite of a warmonger. He’s a great moral leader. He’s a problem solver. He’s a ratings machine. He’s a messenger. He’s a very good messenger. He’s a businessman. He’s a spokesperson. He’s a big budget person. He’s a greedy person. He’s a very greedy person. He’s a very loyal person. He’s a very flexible person. He’s a very famous person. He’s the President of the United States.
Trump’s way of looking at the world puts a premium on emotions, likes and dislikes — and neglects careful, methodical thinking about strategy, policy and U.S. interests and how to advance them. Trump’s first-term performance is unprecedented in the modern history of the U.S. Presidency. Some think he seems incapable of understanding that the national interest transcends his own fears, needs and personal interests. Trump through his personal filter of anxieties, arrogance, obsessions and prejudices has put most audiences in a spellbound knot.
Brut.
- 143.9k
- 662
- 959
663 comments
Migjen D.4 days
He is biggest jocke ever.
Sonja D.12/02/2019 17:32
You are a bullshitter that's it. You only help the rich
Lee V.12/01/2019 02:50
Nowhere in the second amendment does it say that Donald J Trump can do anything he wants. Or any president.
Carlos H.12/01/2019 02:07
Un Gran mmb es lo que es
Carole K.11/30/2019 21:26
Vom.
Robin M.11/30/2019 20:53
Sucks!
Michael S.11/30/2019 19:52
I like cabbage when it's slow-cooked with water and salt, as well as Cajun spices. A large piece of sliced ham and a side of lima beans. Gotta have cornbread and milk as the dessert.
Raul P.11/30/2019 19:25
He forgot 1 "I'm the biggest racist" bwahahaha!!!!
Ruben A.11/30/2019 18:55
When you're a narcissist, but also have alzheimer's and multiple personality disorder lol
Beto V.11/30/2019 18:07
Trump 2020
David A.11/30/2019 17:52
Best president ever thank you TRUMP
Joanna M.11/30/2019 16:24
You mean he didn't mention that he is the pilot on air Force 1
Steve C.11/30/2019 16:11
He's a big narcissist.
Draco M.11/30/2019 16:06
He's a Big believer of DEEZ NUTZ, HA, GOT'EM!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Danny T.11/30/2019 15:52
Yep he's as dumb as he looks feel sorry for Americans
Anibal C.11/30/2019 15:32
I'm....under the impression this man smokes to much crack.😆
Rodney C.11/30/2019 15:31
Trump 2020 !!!!
Jak K.11/30/2019 15:29
And those are the reasons why he has my vote again in 2020. TRUMP BABY!
James B.11/30/2019 14:40
Hey forgot to add that
James B.11/30/2019 14:40
He's a terrorist