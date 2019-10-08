back
Why is Copenhagen such a sustainable city?
Leading the major cities towards a more sustainable future. That’s the goal of the C40 Cities, which is starting tomorrow in Copenhagen. Brut nature met the city’s mayor. This is how he managed, together with the inhabitants, to turn his city into an example.
26 comments
Gareth C.10/17/2019 20:38
🙌🏼🤩
Arnab B.10/16/2019 13:05
, floods in Kolkata brought in fish swimming inside the living rooms.
Kurt B.10/10/2019 20:04
"Just being copy cats of the tchumpfy's green new deal". NOT ! ! ! THEE GOD DAMN FUCKING MORONIC BRAIN-DEAD Repug tchumpfy !
Malcolm P.10/10/2019 00:48
And no climate protesters.
Vermillion B.10/09/2019 19:45
η πόλη σου 😍
Sue D.10/09/2019 18:06
We should follow example from the nordic countries. ❤️
Soyantar P.10/09/2019 13:54
Well done ..
Peter G.10/09/2019 11:18
Our Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, seems to think that Australia is too small to make a difference to the global climate crisis situation. Hence, the Conservative Government uses this "excuse" to continue support for developing major fossil fuel export projects as justification for our its lack of activity in aggressively pursuing alternative non-fossil fuel energy projects. On a global scale Australia is an embarrassment for its denial status!
Louise S.10/09/2019 10:59
Who made this Interview? ? Which side are you on anyway? Posting Crab like this ? 😊😑
Louise S.10/09/2019 10:58
Copenhagen Airport just decidet to DOBBELT up! Our airport will be dobbelt size as it is now. We are still drawing Oil and gas from the ground. We burn 80% of all trash in a big Oven. 😊🥑🦖 We hardly have Trees anymore, they are being replaced with anti terror concrete. ....
Jean C.10/09/2019 09:23
Misschien iets voor Antwerpse politici😉
PaRo G.10/09/2019 08:52
In Italy alas, thanks to sunny weather we shouldn't destroy Soo much environment, because of dark emissions by fossil super lazy cars and too heavy heating plus "new" very carnist diets.. urgent need to improve local creed
Ching C.10/09/2019 08:34
Copenhagen is Wonderfuuull city really although i havent been there yet but i Saw in this video Made me so enthutiasm to come there 😄😄
George T.10/09/2019 07:55
Greta effect
Adman P.10/09/2019 07:12
In London, we have cycle super highways, some of which are rarely maintained resulting in debris, cracks and displaced drainage grids. This means punctures and occasionally accidents. Yet, our government charge a levy to enter the city and another levy if your vehicle does not meet a carbon emission target (ultra low emission zone) I wish London took serious steps to get encourage cycling on the same scale as Copenhagen.
Andrei S.10/09/2019 07:04
I've been to Copenhagen and I have to tell that indeed it is quite an amazing city. The only thing that totally shocked me was in how much plastic the fruits and vegetables were wrapped in at the supermarkets. For a Green Capital, it's not the greenest way to sell these products.
Irtiza A.10/09/2019 03:36
Lol , I can only of having this in MY city . Btw , why cant he just talk in his own language. Does everyone in Europe speak English!!
Katie D.10/09/2019 01:20
Impressive. I wish Sydney were such a progressive city
Federico M.10/08/2019 23:27
♡
Ffion J.10/08/2019 22:56
😐