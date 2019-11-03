Why J.K. Rowling is Against Orphanage Volunteerism

Speaking on the dangers of orphanage tourism

This is JK Rowling’s warning to students and others considering volunteering at orphanages overseas. JK Rowling urged students to stop volunteering at orphanages. She says the orphanage business drives family separation and child trafficking. The majority of children living in orphanages have at least one living parent.

“They go and volunteer for a couple of weeks or a month or so. And often these young people will come away believing they did good. And are appalled when the facts are laid out in front of them. Some orphanages are set up literally to exploit children. In other words, the children are the bait for foreign donations and a volunteer experience. And the money is going into the pocket of the people running the orphanages. The West has, often with the best intentions, funded huge amounts of international funding go into these so-called orphanages. But another thing, key pillar propping up the orphanage business, and I have to call it that and I think we'll hear more about why we can call it a business, is people volunteering and visiting, volunteering in and visiting orphanages, in other words, voluntourism and orphanage tourism, where you're taken to see children in an orphanage as part of your travel experience. Or when you go believing, which overwhelmingly, of course, people believe they're doing good, they go and volunteer for a couple of weeks or a month or so. And often these young people will come away believing they did good. And are appalled when the facts are laid out in front of them and they realize that they may have contributed to the perpetuation of abuse,” JK Rowling’s explains during the #HelpingNotHelping video campaign.

Children in institutions are 500 times more likely to commit suicide. 40 times more likely to have a criminal record. 10 times more likely to be involved in sex work.

Brut.