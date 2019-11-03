Why J.K. Rowling is Against Orphanage Volunteerism
J.K Rowling is warning against volunteering at orphanages overseas — here’s why. 👇
Speaking on the dangers of orphanage tourism
This is JK Rowling’s warning to students and others considering volunteering at orphanages overseas. JK Rowling urged students to stop volunteering at orphanages. She says the orphanage business drives family separation and child trafficking. The majority of children living in orphanages have at least one living parent.
“They go and volunteer for a couple of weeks or a month or so. And often these young people will come away believing they did good. And are appalled when the facts are laid out in front of them. Some orphanages are set up literally to exploit children. In other words, the children are the bait for foreign donations and a volunteer experience. And the money is going into the pocket of the people running the orphanages. The West has, often with the best intentions, funded huge amounts of international funding go into these so-called orphanages. But another thing, key pillar propping up the orphanage business, and I have to call it that and I think we'll hear more about why we can call it a business, is people volunteering and visiting, volunteering in and visiting orphanages, in other words, voluntourism and orphanage tourism, where you're taken to see children in an orphanage as part of your travel experience. Or when you go believing, which overwhelmingly, of course, people believe they're doing good, they go and volunteer for a couple of weeks or a month or so. And often these young people will come away believing they did good. And are appalled when the facts are laid out in front of them and they realize that they may have contributed to the perpetuation of abuse,” JK Rowling’s explains during the #HelpingNotHelping video campaign.
Children in institutions are 500 times more likely to commit suicide. 40 times more likely to have a criminal record. 10 times more likely to be involved in sex work.
33 comments
Tom W.11/30/2019 23:07
I don't think she fully knows why some children are in orphanages. Some are in there because the parents don't want them.
Sharon A.11/30/2019 21:15
I mean, it's literally what we've been saying🤷♀️
Richard T.11/30/2019 01:30
This sounds like something I saw in an episode of ...
Kacey D.11/29/2019 20:28
Ok so we see the problem. How do we help those kids and get them in good family situations where they are not exploited?
Joyful W.11/29/2019 05:46
we gotta be careful
Vani K.11/25/2019 13:04
this is what I was talking about!
Reena C.11/24/2019 12:37
She makes a couple valid points, but what she doesn’t mention is that families in these countries will sell their children for money because they live in an oppressed nation. Many/most go into the sex trades. There are organizations out there that are now going in and rescuing the young people that have been sold and putting them in proper orphanages where they get an education and skills so they have a better chance of not living in abject poverty. Check out Remember Nhu. So much amazing work is being done.
Lucy N.11/23/2019 17:17
She is a god sent angel for the work she is doing! Prayers for her in advocating for these kids. Most in orphanages are kidnapped survivors who lost touch with their biological families
Hannah A.11/22/2019 00:20
She's a TERF
Elsa P.11/12/2019 10:37
I agree with J.K. Rowling where the whole orphanage is driven as a business concept using low poverty or homeless children to help lure funds
Brandi P.11/11/2019 23:53
Many orphanages are legitimately helping people. It concerns me that people may watch this and paint all institutions with the same brush, which would be a disservice.
Joylene L.11/10/2019 14:17
Can't trust anything. People always scheming their way.
Nadia H.11/09/2019 03:43
It’s true most kids have a parent and they take them and leave them for the week then come and take them for the weekend. It was like that when I grew up in the orphanage in Romania. Except no one came for me. It’s best to work with charities and organizations.or missionary work. She is a wonderful writer and person.❤️
Sandra M.11/09/2019 03:41
Waoo just God is hope for children.Its incredible not a safe world for a kid to be raise.😞
Alejandra S.11/06/2019 12:02
Alexandra Quiñones mira estoo
Aroham N.11/04/2019 18:27
is World Ventures involved in this type of volun-tourism? Just wondered.
Brut11/04/2019 15:28
She wrote her first story when she was just 11-years-old — but J.K. Rowling didn't always live under the spell of literature. 🧙♀️7
Sheila K.11/04/2019 13:46
Voluntourism
Sheila K.11/04/2019 13:46
Yep
Caroline T.11/04/2019 12:24
Well said. Who would have known,?