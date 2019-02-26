back
Why the dodo went extinct
Too heavy to fly, too large to run and too clumsy to escape, this funny-looking bird didn't survive the arrival of humans in its territory. Here is the story of the dodo.
02/26/2019 7:11 AM
124 comments
บรรลือ ก.09/27/2019 00:32
Hi
Mark A.04/17/2019 08:12
Sometimes,evolution sucks
Ricky A.04/15/2019 17:56
I hate humans and being human why we destroy those who are giving us what we are need?I think it's time to control the human populations,we are already become pest in this planet.Because we are so much like others who become pest because they are so manny,and we control them by eliminating them to prevent further infestation of our property.Maybe we need to decrease our populations so the mother nature,will begin it's recovery and the endangered animals will prevent to lost.Because we our the responsible for their extinction because,we mani-pest them let's live in world of mother nature rule.
Clark D.04/14/2019 21:49
Westerners are awesome animal extinguisher.
Kusang K.04/14/2019 13:09
Human is the most clumsy living creatures...
John W.04/14/2019 02:09
Another reason is the caveman ate pickled dodo eggs, they talked about them on the Flintstones!
Ona B.04/11/2019 21:58
Meet the dodo
Francesca C.04/11/2019 17:55
❤️
Hanis Z.04/11/2019 04:09
Everywhere we go we destroy the nature.
Tracy B.04/09/2019 16:49
DoDO birds look like a cross between turkeys and shoe bill birds.
Ahmad M.04/09/2019 16:22
"The stupidity of mankind"
Palermo H.04/07/2019 23:04
This is just a piece of example, product of the side effects of "conquest"
Jefferson G.04/06/2019 20:48
I'm curious guys it's look like my pet jem2. I'm in the Philippines I'm living in Mountain.
Acap D.04/06/2019 16:21
It became duck... End.
Krishna M.04/06/2019 11:39
Thank you..from,Mauritius..
Viodiv V.04/06/2019 01:47
👁🕛📖
Fatima D.04/04/2019 23:21
Hahaha. It's about teen not this kind of annimal it mean our generation millennial are getting weak that's why it can't adopt in this society because of uncapable to dive in this life. Theres message behind this post
Richard K.04/04/2019 20:49
Island ecosystems are usually quite fragile. The dodo would have been extinct one way or another in short order, even if humans had never gone to Mauritius. Also it was specifically the Dutch that hunted it to extinction. The dodo survived the Portuguese and the Arabs before the Dutch.
Saeed A.04/04/2019 11:24
Rip poor dodo humans don’t deserve this earth 🌎
Gerard F.04/04/2019 08:11
<3