Why the platypus is considered a chimera
It has a duck's bill, a beaver's tail, and an otter's fur. Oh and it also lays eggs. Meet the platypus, one of the strangest mammals in the animal kingdom.
09/20/2019 6:20 AM
243 comments
Tanya L.2 days
So that's where Perry was whenever he disappeared
Ian M.2 days
No wonder perry the platypus turned to agent p
Simon L.12/10/2019 05:59
how is it considered mammal if it lays eggs? and i dont get why people thinks its a mysterious n strange animal, i think they make sense lol
Eugene C.12/05/2019 15:45
Platipus haha.. Perry the platipus
Adam M.12/04/2019 18:16
Mmmmm, custard
Ismail A.11/30/2019 22:17
i see first time such an animal
Teawhimate M.11/30/2019 20:38
Only live in auzzy Wow I thought they originated from America??
Amina B.11/30/2019 09:52
this is the platypus that I told u about
Ho C.11/30/2019 07:29
And they carry things with their tail!!!
Natasha R.11/25/2019 02:00
Spicy duck
Junior D.11/20/2019 05:01
Perry da platypus
Agusto T.11/19/2019 18:42
not the only mammal! don't forget about echidna!
Caitlin H.11/04/2019 12:20
it’s you
Christie A.11/01/2019 22:45
OK, and who knew that a platypus his tail was prehensile? They can roll things up in￼ it like bedding and fresh straw for nesting? What the hell? How come I didn’t know that before?￼
Sandie M.11/01/2019 08:03
Pinyas and Perv pet. ❤️
Bonnie A.10/31/2019 22:37
I would to see one in person, they are amazing animals !
Guillermo F.10/31/2019 04:40
, el Perry
Denniz R.10/30/2019 09:14
Based on the video the platyfus moves alot.. I though they didnt do much
Andre W.10/26/2019 23:40
you taking a bath
Milo N.10/26/2019 17:02
Did y'all see it climbing that tree with all those branches curled up under its tail?!?! I didn't know it could do that!! That's awsome!