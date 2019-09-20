back

Why the platypus is considered a chimera

It has a duck's bill, a beaver's tail, and an otter's fur. Oh and it also lays eggs. Meet the platypus, one of the strangest mammals in the animal kingdom.

09/20/2019 6:20 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 365

243 comments

  • Tanya L.
    2 days

    So that's where Perry was whenever he disappeared

  • Ian M.
    2 days

    No wonder perry the platypus turned to agent p

  • Simon L.
    12/10/2019 05:59

    how is it considered mammal if it lays eggs? and i dont get why people thinks its a mysterious n strange animal, i think they make sense lol

  • Eugene C.
    12/05/2019 15:45

    Platipus haha.. Perry the platipus

  • Adam M.
    12/04/2019 18:16

    Mmmmm, custard

  • Ismail A.
    11/30/2019 22:17

    i see first time such an animal

  • Teawhimate M.
    11/30/2019 20:38

    Only live in auzzy Wow I thought they originated from America??

  • Amina B.
    11/30/2019 09:52

    this is the platypus that I told u about

  • Ho C.
    11/30/2019 07:29

    And they carry things with their tail!!!

  • Natasha R.
    11/25/2019 02:00

    Spicy duck

  • Junior D.
    11/20/2019 05:01

    Perry da platypus

  • Agusto T.
    11/19/2019 18:42

    not the only mammal! don't forget about echidna!

  • Caitlin H.
    11/04/2019 12:20

    it’s you

  • Christie A.
    11/01/2019 22:45

    OK, and who knew that a platypus his tail was prehensile? They can roll things up in￼ it like bedding and fresh straw for nesting? What the hell? How come I didn’t know that before?￼

  • Sandie M.
    11/01/2019 08:03

    Pinyas and Perv pet. ❤️

  • Bonnie A.
    10/31/2019 22:37

    I would to see one in person, they are amazing animals !

  • Guillermo F.
    10/31/2019 04:40

    , el Perry

  • Denniz R.
    10/30/2019 09:14

    Based on the video the platyfus moves alot.. I though they didnt do much

  • Andre W.
    10/26/2019 23:40

    you taking a bath

  • Milo N.
    10/26/2019 17:02

    Did y'all see it climbing that tree with all those branches curled up under its tail?!?! I didn't know it could do that!! That's awsome!