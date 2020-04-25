back
Why the U.S. has so many big cats in captivity
"If you live in Texas, you might find out that your neighbor owns a tiger." These species are protected all over the world. But in the U.S., big cats are a business like any other. Brut nature investigated.
04/25/2020 8:39 AM
- New
And even more
- 11:05
Why the U.S. has so many big cats in captivity
- 3:22
Associations and governments toughen their laws on bear bile farming
- 2:00
Jane Goodall's plea for wild animals amid Covid-19
- 2:49
Whales are worth quite a lot in terms of CO2 capture
- 3:46
Live animals transport: a controversial business
- 3:03
Is the European hedgehog threatened with extinction?
24 comments
Marjhun C.10 minutes
Still better than being hunted by hunters in the wild... right?. So domisticating them will be more helpful to increase their number..
Birgit P.12 minutes
Send them to Sundabarn, India. 😊
Birgit P.14 minutes
😵 Tigers like to eat humans! 😊
Pinco S.14 minutes
Look Tiger King on Netflix, similar crazy story.😎🙈
Mrunal S.22 minutes
The point is neither relating to rich or poor, nor freedom of law prevailing among states of America, nor lack of control over owners. Most of these animals although leave in a condition far from their native environment, but atleast owners feed them well at their own satisfaction level. May be commercial gain from these captive animals will not be commensurate with expenses they incurred to keep these animals. The big point is a mindset developed by owners to show-off that they own something unusual and uncommon. The animals are loved until they fullfill owners expectations, but when they don't, they are sale off or given to others. Owners disregard emotional bondage with their animals. This is unfair not for the animal but for the owners too. Instead of keeping the animal in custody, it would better either they donate even a small amount of money to protect environment and forests or restraint their lifestyle needs that causes adverse impacts on environment ....
Dennis D.31 minutes
Take a few rare videos that are shown over and over for decades trying to prove something that isn’t true. While it’s fine and dandy to kill fully developed babies these liberal radical democrat murderers go after people that love exotic animals because it doesn’t fit in their little bubble. Take away whatever you don’t like and whatever everyone else doesn’t like not much longer nobody will have any rights.
Colin A.34 minutes
That’s so sad and ridiculous! That same tiger might make them supper 😂
Carla l.36 minutes
💔 Heartbreaking! Only humans disrespect nature!
David W.40 minutes
I bet those big cat owners vote for trump.
Steven S.an hour
Totally unacceptable, and the so-called ‘tiger king’ should be locked away for life
Kumeraguru M.an hour
Idiots.....pantheras dilemma
Sanjeevani A.an hour
USA does not deserve these beautiful creatures. They are not your house cats you retards. They are wild beasts, and should be allowed to live in their own natural habitat.
Burak İ.an hour
✌✌ Merhaba Arkadaşlar borcu olan ek gelir isteyen arkadaşlarım Kazandırmaya Geldik Sizde Iddayla kazanabilirsiniz bizimle Bizimle irtibata geçin Arkadaşlık isteği Msj atın Takip etmekten bsy kaybetmezsiniz iyi gunler ✔✔💯💶💵💴💸💳
Robert D.an hour
Blame the wealthy, they are the only one who can afford them...🤬
Amy K.an hour
Fucking self centered pieces of shit who are trying to feel cool.
Nishant S.an hour
very sad and disturbing news... may God give wisdom to all of us.
Justin R.an hour
I live in Texas and I've never met anyone who owns a fucking tiger lol.
Brenda B.an hour
This is the USA a supposedly civilized country and they call Asian countries names. The people who need to own a tiger for a pet are a bunch of egomaniacs who need to feel big by doing this. It's about time the USA grew a pair and put an end to this crap.
Eric Z.an hour
semua dak2 Joe exotic 😂
Isabelle G.an hour
Morons... 🤬