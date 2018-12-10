back
Why we are not taking action on climate change
Denial of reality, apocalypse fatigue... Here's why people are not doing more about climate change. 🌎
12/10/2018 12:04 PM
- 16.3k
- 132
- 11
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
11 comments
Kathleen H.12/17/2018 21:38
People are biggest greenhouse gas producers but we still promote having as many kids as possible, which is an oxymoron.
Bev B.12/17/2018 03:42
They're talking about trump & conservatives.
Carson D.12/11/2018 15:37
Someday in the future A parent will have to explain to their kid why its unbearably hot and cold with no in-between, Why there’s so little food, Why people wanna leave the planet. That parent will then have to say that their grandparents didn’t believe things were bad and did nothing to stop the problem at hand or that they could not care what happened to the children of tomorrow.
Jackie M.12/11/2018 08:04
Oh now if you don’t fo along with the program...there’s something wrong with your brains....meffffffhhhh.
Marc J.12/10/2018 20:12
Every country that has a shoreline= homes & resorts are being built. ((billions of dollars are loaned)) in some cases. NO bank is going to make that loan if they believe that property will be uninhabitable due to supposed climate change rising waters. Only 🐑🐑🐑 believe this crap. https://www.inquisitr.com/1243054/weather-channel-founder-climate-change-is-a-scam/
Daniel B.12/10/2018 17:18
Because the un and other governments are likely taking back handers from bad business....
Rene C.12/10/2018 16:35
They prefer to be indoctrinated by religious organisations instead of listening to science!
Léonore P.12/10/2018 15:55
:/
Bonnie R.12/10/2018 14:52
"America First" & screw the planet! Forgive him father... He knows what an idiot he is!!
Matt M.12/10/2018 13:53
why is American infrastructure and climate change money presented as two opposing things? Why can't American infrastructure be green?
Baba B.12/10/2018 13:00
How many people collectively come fir nature???