Wild animals as pets, a dangerous trend.
"I have almost every species. And the ones that I don't have, I'm going to buy". Keeping wild animals as pets is becoming a dangerous trend in some countries.
08/25/2017 7:02 PM
42 comments
Surya G.04/24/2018 21:24
Disgusting 😤
Soosmypa G.03/05/2018 12:22
Dangerous wild animal
Dina B.02/26/2018 09:08
So arrogant and selfish.
Kakhaber M.02/11/2018 08:54
Don't touch an animals mother fockers.let them live in wild forest.fuck people
Odila G.01/29/2018 01:57
Pobrecitooooo noooooooooo
Sylvia B.01/25/2018 21:51
Dieses Dreckspack sollte man alle ausrotten 💣💣💣💣💣
Martie G.09/04/2017 17:40
Fucking idiots.
Hugh H.08/31/2017 14:53
shocking should not happen leave where they belong in the wild.
Victoria P.08/31/2017 07:17
Crazy and ridiculous. I hope the animals eat them.
Andrew B.08/28/2017 14:34
Deea Dta plang
Marty M.08/27/2017 21:08
It may be your petnow but it's still a tiger and one day you'll see the tiger not the pet.
Sam G.08/26/2017 20:21
Ridiculous some people can't even look after a dog let a loan a God damn tiger. Put your money to better use & build a sanctuary
Jasmine R.08/26/2017 20:08
Animals deserve to be free especially tigers and all the big cats and bears they don't need to suffer like this it's cruel!! 😡
Phil W.08/26/2017 19:21
Boohoohoo My wild big cat tried to kill and eat me. Boohoohoo
Melanie A.08/26/2017 19:02
So wrong on all levels.The ones thats suffer are the poor animals.😢 Digusting!
Tammy W.08/26/2017 18:23
I greatly dislike humans 😢
Rhiannon B.08/26/2017 18:19
Leave them where they belong; their natural habitat.
Elsa G.08/26/2017 18:17
😭
Timothy S.08/26/2017 18:10
That guy in Ohio, I don't understand why the animals were slaughtered if he released them. I don't know much about the story but couldn't they have been tranquilized and relocated to animal rehabilitation center to acclimate them
Nick A.08/26/2017 18:05
sad and angry at this. I hope for these people to be eaten by their "pets."