Wild dromedaries are thriving in the Australian outback
Wild dromedaries are spreading over the Australian outback. And it's becoming an issue. 🐪
09/27/2018 3:37 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:00 PM
38 comments
Erik K.09/30/2018 23:25
Those are camels
Tricia W.09/30/2018 22:02
Due to clean lineage camels are exported to the Middle East, and presumably meat also. They are used for meat in Australia, an emerging source of protien. They are also used for hipster fad camel milk. They are also a pest. The PEST animals need to be managed, like it or not. Australia is vast. Practical management is vital. Protection of Australian wild environment is vital. Some camels will die, just as they would in time anyways. Life is death is life. Introducing lions and jackals is ridiculously stupid. Pretend they eat all the camels (ergo, dead camels...) and a whole bunch of other animals, then what. We have a lion and jackal problem. Think people, I dare you.......
Alex I.09/30/2018 18:34
Go and eat them.Sale to the arabic or african contries.
Natnael M.09/30/2018 16:03
Camels are not native to Africa they where brought to Africa long time ago.
Logan A.09/30/2018 12:14
Wrong It didnt vanish in north Africa, you can see them in the Sahara everyday ... Yes WILD
Kundan K.09/30/2018 08:51
Bring some predators like small wolves, jackal, etc.
Elwyn O.09/30/2018 00:47
I thought that we sold them back to their native countries as the strain was good here. It certainly seems a waste to just kill them. In a smart world they would be used as meat for human consumption.
Connor W.09/29/2018 23:01
It's hunting season
Matt M.09/29/2018 19:26
Sounds like Australia could use some lions
Karen M.09/29/2018 16:37
eat it instead of beef sometimes ,this is the way man control the number of camel.
April H.09/29/2018 00:26
Once again, humans create the problem and animals have to pay the ultimate price. Sickens me!
Cormac S.09/28/2018 22:02
Where I lived in Australia they were everywhere. Got chased by two of them once as waking back to the truck...
Jonathan G.09/28/2018 21:49
d...do they taste good?
Lindy L.09/28/2018 19:51
we saw heaps remember!
Michael G.09/28/2018 14:52
And yet, people have floated the idea of importing and releasing endangered rhinos or other non-native species... Surely, nothing could go wrong...
Patrick A.09/28/2018 13:22
I remember seeing the wild dromedaries in their migration across Saudi Arabia, but why cannot we relocate Giraffe Rhino and Elephants, etc, to a more benign country sanctuary?
Rubin A.09/28/2018 11:33
Lailahaaiallah
Tara D.09/28/2018 11:04
Why don't they capture and release them in Africa?
Azizul W.09/28/2018 09:06
I am bangladeshi muslim I want to import those Camel.
Farah Q.09/28/2018 08:42
Huge halal meat revenues