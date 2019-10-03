back
Wildfires in Bolivia have killed millions of animals
Meanwhile in Bolivia... More than 2 million wild animals have been found dead or have disappeared as a result of the raging fires, including pumas, llamas and tapirs.
10/03/2019 10:39 AMupdated: 10/03/2019 10:53 AM
70 comments
Nosnehg E.10/25/2019 22:17
pls.help
Tshering P.10/25/2019 06:17
Om Mani Padma Hung
Manan A.10/23/2019 21:08
Allah akbar
Abdur R.10/23/2019 13:29
May Allah do the best for mankind.
Julia V.10/20/2019 19:55
Evo Cabo su tumba quemando la chiquitania
Emile J.10/16/2019 22:13
How can you explain that all this happened after brasilian new president has decided not to follow the Paris accord on climate ? Where all these fires accidental or criminal ,then,who is To blame ???
Loka A.10/16/2019 00:02
It sinthe
Dawa S.10/14/2019 05:43
Om Mani padme hungri
Edna M.10/13/2019 20:12
Estão a destruir os animais inocentes e o clima
Angga B.10/13/2019 13:02
Indonesia ia good
Abdullah M.10/10/2019 17:10
এ খবরটা শুনে বুঝা গেল যে বাংলাদেশের জনগণ আবরারের ন্যায়বিচার আশা করতে পারে না
NuriDin10/07/2019 23:06
Musim kemarau
Margie R.10/07/2019 06:46
As we destroy the earth, we are destroying ourselves...Our children and our grandchildren....We are our own worse enemies...
Josue R.10/07/2019 01:21
Que raro que Estados Unidos no dice ni pío... Como no es un punto muro gastando millones o una punta guerra como la de irak e incluso su mismo ataque de las torres gemelas planeado por el pentágono. Es una desgracia como estos países no mueven ni un dedo cuando no sacaran nada de probecho..... Piensan que cosas como estas no les va a afectar.... Veremos como desaperece su hermoso país cuando los niveles de los mares se deborden
Victorhugo Z.10/06/2019 20:08
The situación is much worst in Brasil..?
Carmen M.10/06/2019 19:03
😡😡😡
Mukn D.10/06/2019 16:14
A drop in the ocean, daily billions of birds, animals and fish are killed and consumed.
Maria L.10/06/2019 05:15
Misericordia. Responsables, el gobierno. Y no le importa que sigan muriendo calcinados tantos animalitos.
Ayar W.10/06/2019 05:08
5 millones de hectáreas mas de 100 días ardiendo
Leticia C.10/06/2019 01:55
No llamas live there, they live in the highlands.Five millions hectares already destroyed, Evo Morales refuses to issue a National Disaster declaration and activate protocols to receive real international help. The only dry forest of the world gone forever. Millions of animals killed, jaguars,monkeys, around 5600 different species.