World agriculture is polluting our planet
How can we reduce the environmental impact of agriculture? Here's the best solution according to scientists.
06/15/2018 10:39 AM
44 comments
Robert M.08/24/2019 17:52
More lies to get people to believe anything.
Richard E.08/18/2019 14:32
IT AN OBVIOUS VENGEANCE FOR MAN EATING ANIMAL SOMETIME MAKE ME WONDER HOW LONG BEFORE MAN EATING MAN. THEY ALREADY STEAL EACH OTHERS ORGANS AND BODY PARTS..
Linda C.08/18/2019 12:52
It is the additives being put into the products to make them “better”. These are being put back into the environment as food waste after preparation and consumption . Some of them are so new scientists don’t know what the long term out come will be. Maybe, just maybe, this is the start of it! WE HAVE FAILED OUR PLANET,SHAMEFULLY
P V.08/18/2019 06:17
This hits the credibility of " Brut" videos...straight
Randale C.08/17/2019 22:18
As the old saying goes you are what you eat plant based diet is the way and that's my opinion
Audrey W.08/17/2019 20:15
If we're talking of the GIEC, They actually said that we should reduce meat and dairy by 50% at least. Telling people they should stop eating those products altogether seems counterproductive, it scares and annoys people, but just reducing seems an attainable goal to most people.
Orange Z.08/17/2019 19:50
So basically... we all need to become vegan if we want to live? 🙄
James P.08/17/2019 19:00
I just yesterday read an article about the fact that mega dairies, dumps, and other sources of bio gas is are gearing up to capture and actually pipe methane for power production. Very efficient and solves several problems.
Lowang P.08/17/2019 15:16
Just reduce human population
Leo D.08/17/2019 15:01
Information like this is causing irreparable damage to humans
Maheshbhai J.08/17/2019 14:26
Frank M.08/17/2019 14:05
Sooooo vegans are right...just like our Mom told us
Lyndon W.08/17/2019 14:03
Why would stopping animal production only reduce the emissions by half if vegetables are producing 60 times less?
Fami I.06/30/2018 10:14
One can also say killing off 2 billion meat n bean consuming humans would be more effective. Would tremendously reduce the expelled farts that killing the earth. Hahhahahhahahha
Meh N.06/28/2018 12:29
Nharn N.06/27/2018 08:17
No meat the future will have less animals.
Yian L.06/24/2018 19:21
S B.06/24/2018 12:12
Chi S.06/23/2018 15:09
ابو م.06/20/2018 19:44
