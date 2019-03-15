World Wide Web Creator — then and now

The World Wide Web was created 30 years ago — but its creator is sharing his concerns about the downward slide of the internet today.
Fammy A.03/29/2019 02:08
Peope's freedome of speech VS media's biased information. Public opinion, whether it's good or bad there's nothing wrong w it because it's a point of view. The real thing that people should paying attenion of is the biased media, they have the ability to influence the public or worse brainwash the public! Regardless if what they are saying is true or not. There's nothing above media, they are more powerfull than the goverment, they are more powerfull than the law itself. Your'e politcian, try to cross w media, let's see what will happened to you.The only thing that can defy them is a social media's public opinion who can break or undone any brainwashing spells cast by a biased media..in our history the only thing who are always not happy with the freedome of public voice are those who have intenion to control them
James O.03/26/2019 08:26
https://youtu.be/qI9sZfm2Bnk
James O.03/26/2019 08:22
..this is not the creator! wtf??
Von R.03/24/2019 10:21
And cat pics and vids
Jason H.03/24/2019 04:41
Net neutrality is a joke that just robs us all of quality internet
Lian K.03/21/2019 14:42
Illuminati..