back

World Wide Web Creator — then and now

The World Wide Web was created 30 years ago — but its creator is sharing his concerns about the downward slide of the internet today.

03/15/2019 10:21 AM
  • 207.5k
  • 6

And even more

  1. What the Movies Got Right About the Future

  2. #TBT: Cyber Cafes All the Rage in the 90s

  3. Growing Food Out of Thin Air

  4. A Smart Cane For the Visually Impaired

  5. Chasing Tornadoes 🌪️😲

  6. How Social Media Warps The Way We Shop

6 comments

  • Fammy A.
    03/29/2019 02:08

    Peope's freedome of speech VS media's biased information. Public opinion, whether it's good or bad there's nothing wrong w it because it's a point of view. The real thing that people should paying attenion of is the biased media, they have the ability to influence the public or worse brainwash the public! Regardless if what they are saying is true or not. There's nothing above media, they are more powerfull than the goverment, they are more powerfull than the law itself. Your'e politcian, try to cross w media, let's see what will happened to you.The only thing that can defy them is a social media's public opinion who can break or undone any brainwashing spells cast by a biased media..in our history the only thing who are always not happy with the freedome of public voice are those who have intenion to control them

  • James O.
    03/26/2019 08:26

    https://youtu.be/qI9sZfm2Bnk

  • James O.
    03/26/2019 08:22

    ..this is not the creator! wtf??

  • Von R.
    03/24/2019 10:21

    And cat pics and vids

  • Jason H.
    03/24/2019 04:41

    Net neutrality is a joke that just robs us all of quality internet

  • Lian K.
    03/21/2019 14:42

    Illuminati..