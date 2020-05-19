WWF report: 60% of vertebrates on the planet have disappeared

How do caracals use their ears?
Michael D.05/19/2020 08:00
die Umweltorganisation in Brasilien fällt Bäume für schweizer Toilettenpapier als FSC.....der brasilianische Präsident beschreibt das und das beschreiben auch alle Indianer in ihren Büchern die man dringenst lesen sollte...z.B. der rote Pfeil .....die Medien lügen wie blöd...Ich kenne Indianer gut und es ist so dass die Umweltschutzbehörde in Brasilien das Abholzen schürt...alles andere ist gelogen....
Laxmi N.11/02/2018 10:19
If there is a God above, he should destroy the humans responsible for this
Ahmed A.11/02/2018 06:32
Someone can argue as we are considered as relatives to the apes then it does not matter that we save other animals as they are not even conscious so they do not know any thing as we on top of the food chain so it’s just does not matter how will this brut naturist respond? Plz explain in detail
Carlos A.11/02/2018 01:26
No words. I mean some people are really spiritually lost how can you kill an elephant or a tiger? I mean life in the universe is practically a miracle and still we are eradicating it.
Carlos A.11/02/2018 01:26
No words. Just sad.
Carlos A.11/02/2018 01:26
No words. Just sad.
Julie T.11/01/2018 12:01
It’s appalling what we have done to our planet 💔😭
Alex H.10/31/2018 15:03
If it makes anyone feel any better every molecule in existence one day won't existence so there's that. Heat death of the universe, where art thou??
Alex H.10/31/2018 15:02
I don't get the point of these. No ones going to change until physically forced to do so. That's just how humans work. One for one and all for me.
George G.10/31/2018 09:50
Some countries are legalizing the use of endangered animal for medicine purposes
Violet H.10/31/2018 09:34
Overpopulation is the main cause, then the Business world who have no regard for anything other than making money.
Carol M.10/31/2018 03:31
Very well stated and sadly TRUE....if we don't take this seriously we are doomed....and our legacy will be action to find solutions or acceptance of the end of life on planet earth.
Muriel L.10/30/2018 20:56
Heartbreaking!
Shari A.10/30/2018 19:12
We are not only environmentally bankrupt...we are spiritually bankrupt !
James G.10/30/2018 18:16
Bull shit
Julianna P.10/30/2018 17:04
Let s wake up people
Amber J.10/30/2018 16:25
😭😭😭
Pat W.10/30/2018 16:08
Humankind.... the bane of the earth