WWF's new 360° immersion series

Get to the heart of wilderness and protection operations with WWF-France's new 360° immersive experience.

06/08/2018 2:04 PM
  • 54.2k
  • 4

Earth

2 comments

  • Rainbow L.
    06/08/2018 22:46

    Awareness is always a great thing, especially when you're talking about conservation efforts. But the real change & improvement comes from people actually DOING something, even it's as simple as picking up trash wherever they go. Hopefully, this will inspire lots of tech-savvy individuals to make a genuine effort to improve the quality of life for so many endangered & threatened species around the globe.

  • Brut nature
    06/08/2018 13:56

    Watch the first episode here: https://www.wwf.fr/360