WWF's new 360° immersion series

Get to the heart of wilderness and protection operations with WWF-France's new 360° immersive experience.
2 comments
Rainbow L.06/08/2018 22:46
Awareness is always a great thing, especially when you're talking about conservation efforts. But the real change & improvement comes from people actually DOING something, even it's as simple as picking up trash wherever they go. Hopefully, this will inspire lots of tech-savvy individuals to make a genuine effort to improve the quality of life for so many endangered & threatened species around the globe.
Brut nature06/08/2018 13:56
Watch the first episode here: https://www.wwf.fr/360