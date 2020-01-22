back
Young gun control activist talks representation
“The media does a great job at glorifying white privileged kids." This 12-year-old American gun control activist explains why it's so important to lift the voices of women of color.
01/22/2020 7:27 PM
Willie E.38 minutes
Just wow very powerful and carefully spoken girl.and i did listen to this and just heard truth ..The media is being paid by who? Just pray that this generation can live in peace 🙏🙏 🙏🙏 🙏
Karen E.an hour
Bravo‼️‼️‼️
राठिया र.an hour
Greta Thunberg is a white kid and no one is taking her seriously 😐l
Faye L.an hour
I can relate to this young lady b/c that is what I was facing and dealing with in the 60s... well said lil sister!
Robert S.an hour
Don't let the TV define your Worth.
Jose L.an hour
So well spoken. And aware for her age. For someone of any age..
Keith W.an hour
We don't give our children the credit they truly deserve. Talk to them and you'll find they are more aware of the world around them, good and bad. This young lady expresses it so eloquently.
Mohammad W.an hour
Double standard Of West media
Michael W.an hour
so you say that the black and brown kids are saying the same thing as the white kids but you also say that its impossible for you to represented properly? sry its cute when little kids talk on such serious subjects but this child is really just a child of the "woke" generation who is simply here to make a problem out of everything and to remind us that black people have no rights and are so downtrodden today compared to say 100 years ago........ its called sarcasm.
Alvin B.an hour
'FROM THE MOUTHS OF CHILDREN, WAKE UP AMERICA, 'WAKE UP".
Ifrah T.an hour
OMGosh! She is so lovely ❤
Curwin D.an hour
Waw so young but understand how the world is
Anne V.an hour
Quite.