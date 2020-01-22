back

Young gun control activist talks representation

“The media does a great job at glorifying white privileged kids." This 12-year-old American gun control activist explains why it's so important to lift the voices of women of color.

01/22/2020 7:27 PM
13 comments

  • Willie E.
    38 minutes

    Just wow very powerful and carefully spoken girl.and i did listen to this and just heard truth ..The media is being paid by who? Just pray that this generation can live in peace 🙏🙏 🙏🙏 🙏

  • Karen E.
    an hour

    Bravo‼️‼️‼️

  • राठिया र.
    an hour

    Greta Thunberg is a white kid and no one is taking her seriously 😐l

  • Faye L.
    an hour

    I can relate to this young lady b/c that is what I was facing and dealing with in the 60s... well said lil sister!

  • Robert S.
    an hour

    Don't let the TV define your Worth.

  • Jose L.
    an hour

    So well spoken. And aware for her age. For someone of any age..

  • Keith W.
    an hour

    We don't give our children the credit they truly deserve. Talk to them and you'll find they are more aware of the world around them, good and bad. This young lady expresses it so eloquently.

  • Mohammad W.
    an hour

    Double standard Of West media

  • Michael W.
    an hour

    so you say that the black and brown kids are saying the same thing as the white kids but you also say that its impossible for you to represented properly? sry its cute when little kids talk on such serious subjects but this child is really just a child of the "woke" generation who is simply here to make a problem out of everything and to remind us that black people have no rights and are so downtrodden today compared to say 100 years ago........ its called sarcasm.

  • Alvin B.
    an hour

    'FROM THE MOUTHS OF CHILDREN, WAKE UP AMERICA, 'WAKE UP".

  • Ifrah T.
    an hour

    OMGosh! She is so lovely ❤

  • Curwin D.
    an hour

    Waw so young but understand how the world is

  • Anne V.
    an hour

    Quite.