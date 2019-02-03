back
Youth across the world is demanding action on climate change
Thousands of them hit the street of Brussels yesterday. Here is how the "school strikes for the climate" spread to several countries across the world.
02/03/2019 7:34 AM
67 comments
Kris02/28/2019 22:33
Stop buying cheap imported clothes from underpaid workers and shipped in container ships that pollute like hell!
Archi D.02/28/2019 20:14
123 viva l'Algérie 123 viva l'Algérie
Khalida K.02/27/2019 18:21
؛
Ali S.02/27/2019 16:03
لا لعهدة الخامسة 😉
Anil K.02/26/2019 14:39
Nanam Thanthayilum Thallayilum Illatha Thayoli
LeeLow C.02/26/2019 04:54
Theres a Harrp weather control system there remember there is no Climate chsnge but there is CLIMATE CONTROL!!!!! THERE TRY TO DESTROY THE FERMAMENT THUS DESTROY THE WORLD.....LIKE KENNDEY SAID BACK IN THE DAY THERE NO SUCH THING AS CLIMATE READIMG BUT CLIMATE CONTROL!!!!!
Saou D.02/25/2019 10:19
Agoune nourdine
Ghislain d.02/24/2019 23:49
Plant trees instead of making useless noise...!
Akram B.02/24/2019 15:53
و نتوما خايفين من بوتف 😂
طارق ج.02/22/2019 23:25
la grève adi galk 3lajel ta7sin nasl m3a wled mes3oud
Cho C.02/21/2019 22:56
بلاد تاع حق
Marwa C.02/19/2019 08:06
Leave cites
LeeLow C.02/19/2019 06:29
Theres no such thing as climate change but there is CLIMATE CONTROL
Milou N.02/18/2019 21:28
So if we can't change the climat Let's try To change our self,so Mr DARWIN is death,,,, ho can gives solution ?
Ajay S.02/17/2019 13:32
Now America will say Russia is behind the protest
Joel A.02/17/2019 12:28
THE PROBLEM IS NOT CLIMATE CHANGE BUT THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES BECAUSE OF IGNORANCE AND NO DISCIPLINE
Felipe T.02/16/2019 23:04
Not enough!!!
Mohamed L.02/16/2019 07:29
بلد حق
Keens J.02/15/2019 23:37
In the Philippines students rally because they want to join the NPA terrorists...
Zoremkung H.02/14/2019 06:55
This is a very positive sign and absolutely the right thing at the right time and most welcomed initiative.