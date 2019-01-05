back
Zach Anner is changing the conversation around disability
Zach Anner's witty and honest humor is changing the conversation around disability. Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
04/18/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:28 AM
16 comments
Zachary B.05/01/2019 13:06
And Chris is there too
Zachary B.05/01/2019 04:09
I love him on rooster teeth
Louis G.05/01/2019 01:46
Hes great on speechless
Trey A.05/01/2019 01:25
For the 18 that laughed at this. You are the type of people that I don't want to be around
Hery D.04/30/2019 22:12
The people who laughed at this are not real humans
Sarayha R.04/30/2019 11:33
💀💀💀💀
Tina I.04/21/2019 13:58
I am so proud of you keep up the good work even if you have a disability.😋😎
زيد ا.04/20/2019 11:18
May God be with you
Gagandeep K.04/20/2019 05:30
jaoo kashmir punchoo
Nubia A.04/18/2019 13:22
Thank you for being such a wonderful person.
Brenda I.04/18/2019 13:14
You are amazing ! 😍😘😂😁😀
Dounia I.04/18/2019 13:05
He's such a beautiful human being. God bless!
Michelle J.04/18/2019 12:59
love this guy ,he should have a regular show on tv!
Ad A.04/18/2019 12:56
he came from heaven.
Mustafa Y.04/18/2019 12:03
You're hero