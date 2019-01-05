back

Zach Anner is changing the conversation around disability

Zach Anner's witty and honest humor is changing the conversation around disability. Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

04/18/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:28 AM
  • 52.3k
  • 25

And even more

  1. 4:29

    Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

  2. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  3. 3:08

    The black-and-white selfie challenge in Turkey

  4. 4:02

    Free tattoo removal to transform lives

  5. 3:51

    "Wall of Moms": Portland mother on why she protests

  6. 3:47

    The life of John Lewis

16 comments

  • Zachary B.
    05/01/2019 13:06

    And Chris is there too

  • Zachary B.
    05/01/2019 04:11

    And Chris is there too

  • Zachary B.
    05/01/2019 04:09

    I love him on rooster teeth

  • Louis G.
    05/01/2019 01:46

    Hes great on speechless

  • Trey A.
    05/01/2019 01:25

    For the 18 that laughed at this. You are the type of people that I don't want to be around

  • Hery D.
    04/30/2019 22:12

    The people who laughed at this are not real humans

  • Sarayha R.
    04/30/2019 11:33

    💀💀💀💀

  • Tina I.
    04/21/2019 13:58

    I am so proud of you keep up the good work even if you have a disability.😋😎

  • زيد ا.
    04/20/2019 11:18

    May God be with you

  • Gagandeep K.
    04/20/2019 05:30

    jaoo kashmir punchoo

  • Nubia A.
    04/18/2019 13:22

    Thank you for being such a wonderful person.

  • Brenda I.
    04/18/2019 13:14

    You are amazing ! 😍😘😂😁😀

  • Dounia I.
    04/18/2019 13:05

    He's such a beautiful human being. God bless!

  • Michelle J.
    04/18/2019 12:59

    love this guy ,he should have a regular show on tv!

  • Ad A.
    04/18/2019 12:56

    he came from heaven.

  • Mustafa Y.
    04/18/2019 12:03

    You're hero

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.