Björk's lifelong fight against climate change
Artist and political activist, Björk would like to leave a legacy even greater than her music: "All the time I can spend away from music making, I'll put in this battle" 💪🏼🌳🇮🇸
06/06/2018 5:00 PM
17 comments
Jerry Q.05/27/2020 05:42
is this your cousin?
Nguyen T.05/27/2020 00:52
❤️❤️❤️
Bech A.05/25/2020 11:08
I love her ❤️❤️❤️
Nicolas-Alexandre C.05/25/2020 00:08
Its a bit hypocritical for a multi millionnaire to lecture the world about climate change, they are by FAR the worst consumers of energy and ressources... My foot print is only a tiny fraction of what she as really done to the planet. I'm an organic farmer, that's the real fight.
Stauroula G.05/24/2020 20:13
<3
Kakhaber T.05/24/2020 19:09
She's sick, don't spread sickness!
Malta S.05/24/2020 17:58
Strange girl but good for her in her cause.
Billie A.05/24/2020 17:54
права ти ❣
Alison P.05/24/2020 17:10
so nothing like lady gaga
Alison P.05/24/2020 17:10
its so quiet shhhh, shhhh, shhhh - in fact it was so quiet and now bash bash love bjork-big uo to iceland🧘♀️🧘♀️🧘♀️💓💓💓
Cátia S.05/24/2020 16:38
My inspiration since I was 15! A woman from the future, a true genius.
Amber R.05/24/2020 16:12
I had no idea she was such an activist. Makes me love her even more!
Arlinda S.04/21/2019 09:38
independence of Kosovo 😮
Geoff K.04/20/2019 12:06
some people handle fame and people well...bjerk is not one of those people
Karla S.04/19/2019 22:13
and then...
Danica M.04/19/2019 16:11
. The pictures of her as a child could be India!
Aurora D.04/19/2019 11:08
Not a fan of her music but love what she does for the environment.