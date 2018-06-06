back

Björk's lifelong fight against climate change

Artist and political activist, Björk would like to leave a legacy even greater than her music: "All the time I can spend away from music making, I'll put in this battle" 💪🏼🌳🇮🇸

06/06/2018 5:00 PM

Entertainment

17 comments

  • Jerry Q.
    05/27/2020 05:42

    is this your cousin?

  • Nguyen T.
    05/27/2020 00:52

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Bech A.
    05/25/2020 11:08

    I love her ❤️❤️❤️

  • Nicolas-Alexandre C.
    05/25/2020 00:08

    Its a bit hypocritical for a multi millionnaire to lecture the world about climate change, they are by FAR the worst consumers of energy and ressources... My foot print is only a tiny fraction of what she as really done to the planet. I'm an organic farmer, that's the real fight.

  • Stauroula G.
    05/24/2020 20:13

    <3

  • Kakhaber T.
    05/24/2020 19:09

    She's sick, don't spread sickness!

  • Malta S.
    05/24/2020 17:58

    Strange girl but good for her in her cause.

  • Billie A.
    05/24/2020 17:54

    права ти ❣

  • Alison P.
    05/24/2020 17:10

    so nothing like lady gaga

  • Alison P.
    05/24/2020 17:10

    its so quiet shhhh, shhhh, shhhh - in fact it was so quiet and now bash bash love bjork-big uo to iceland🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️💓💓💓

  • Cátia S.
    05/24/2020 16:38

    My inspiration since I was 15! A woman from the future, a true genius.

  • Amber R.
    05/24/2020 16:12

    I had no idea she was such an activist. Makes me love her even more!

  • Arlinda S.
    04/21/2019 09:38

    independence of Kosovo 😮

  • Geoff K.
    04/20/2019 12:06

    some people handle fame and people well...bjerk is not one of those people

  • Karla S.
    04/19/2019 22:13

    and then...

  • Danica M.
    04/19/2019 16:11

    . The pictures of her as a child could be India!

  • Aurora D.
    04/19/2019 11:08

    Not a fan of her music but love what she does for the environment.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

