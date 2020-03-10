back
Discover the island of Palawan
This island in the Philippines is home to one of the "New7Wonders of Nature". Welcome to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River.
02/05/2019 4:47 PMupdated: 04/22/2020 1:58 PM
And even more
- 4:16
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
- 1:29
The rainbow eucalyptus is one of the most stunning trees
- 1:52
Yakushima's magical cedar forest
- 1:58
This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road
- 4:26
Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need
- 3:12
Horseshoe Bend, a unique view of the Colorado River
81 comments
楊朱10/03/2020 11:54
Truly spellbinding！
Arron D.09/12/2020 20:43
Jennah Mackenzie du Lieu
Holly Y.09/01/2020 22:44
Magnificent Park
Renato C.09/01/2020 21:51
Arvin ag message ka itit Facebook mo
Shadrach K.08/27/2020 04:05
Really wonderful
Aroti B.08/26/2020 17:25
Wow amazing
Dragica L.08/25/2020 11:32
Jaz bi šla in Slavica
Mihael K.08/25/2020 11:11
A kdo gre?
Amro A.08/25/2020 01:15
.
Camille S.08/24/2020 21:23
ils ont des binturong aux Philippines !! On y va quand 🤩
Axel R.08/24/2020 00:37
wonderful place palawan..👍
Tanja Č.08/23/2020 19:03
😻 so beautiful...
Kuhre S.08/23/2020 16:29
The Philippines is one of the most beautiful places my family has traveled to.
Sandra L.08/23/2020 15:09
Beautiful 💕 it's on my bucket list
Maria S.08/23/2020 13:39
Mahal
Amanda P.08/23/2020 12:06
What an amazing place!
Arvin H.08/23/2020 12:03
Yasss!
Enriquez M.08/23/2020 12:01
visited the island in 2016 but find the locals oblivious on how to sustain the beauty of this place - tourism will run it to the ground and will be destroyed in no time unless they’re trained properly; i told our guide back then that rules and regulations should be placed but he seemed to be just interested on how much money he can make in a day by shuffling as many visitors as possible...so sad
John J.08/23/2020 11:16
Welcome to Philippines 💚💚
Xela O.08/23/2020 11:15
That was before,not anymore