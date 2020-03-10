back

Discover the island of Palawan

This island in the Philippines is home to one of the "New7Wonders of Nature". Welcome to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River.

02/05/2019 4:47 PMupdated: 04/22/2020 1:58 PM

And even more

  1. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

  2. 1:29

    The rainbow eucalyptus is one of the most stunning trees

  3. 1:52

    Yakushima's magical cedar forest

  4. 1:58

    This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road

  5. 4:26

    Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need

  6. 3:12

    Horseshoe Bend, a unique view of the Colorado River

81 comments

  • 楊朱
    10/03/2020 11:54

    Truly spellbinding！

  • Arron D.
    09/12/2020 20:43

    Jennah Mackenzie du Lieu

  • Holly Y.
    09/01/2020 22:44

    Magnificent Park

  • Renato C.
    09/01/2020 21:51

    Arvin ag message ka itit Facebook mo

  • Shadrach K.
    08/27/2020 04:05

    Really wonderful

  • Aroti B.
    08/26/2020 17:25

    Wow amazing

  • Dragica L.
    08/25/2020 11:32

    Jaz bi šla in Slavica

  • Mihael K.
    08/25/2020 11:11

    A kdo gre?

  • Amro A.
    08/25/2020 01:15

    .

  • Camille S.
    08/24/2020 21:23

    ils ont des binturong aux Philippines !! On y va quand 🤩

  • Axel R.
    08/24/2020 00:37

    wonderful place palawan..👍

  • Tanja Č.
    08/23/2020 19:03

    😻 so beautiful...

  • Kuhre S.
    08/23/2020 16:29

    The Philippines is one of the most beautiful places my family has traveled to.

  • Sandra L.
    08/23/2020 15:09

    Beautiful 💕 it's on my bucket list

  • Maria S.
    08/23/2020 13:39

    Mahal

  • Amanda P.
    08/23/2020 12:06

    What an amazing place!

  • Arvin H.
    08/23/2020 12:03

    Yasss!

  • Enriquez M.
    08/23/2020 12:01

    visited the island in 2016 but find the locals oblivious on how to sustain the beauty of this place - tourism will run it to the ground and will be destroyed in no time unless they’re trained properly; i told our guide back then that rules and regulations should be placed but he seemed to be just interested on how much money he can make in a day by shuffling as many visitors as possible...so sad

  • John J.
    08/23/2020 11:16

    Welcome to Philippines 💚💚

  • Xela O.
    08/23/2020 11:15

    That was before,not anymore

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.