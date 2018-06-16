back
El Paricutín destroyed an entire village in Mexico
This Mexican village was entirely buried in lava rock, except for its church. Here's the story of San Juan Parangaricutiro.
06/16/2018 3:12 PM
And even more
- 1:57
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
- 3:17
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
- 2:02
How a school of fish function
- 4:16
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
39 comments
Josse G.08/28/2018 05:52
♥️
Bhăţ Ť.08/26/2018 16:59
God
Bhăţ Ť.08/26/2018 16:59
It is magic
Om J.08/25/2018 15:19
كل عام وانتم بخير
Raju S.08/25/2018 08:30
you have got an awesome place there buddy🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟
انا ف.08/22/2018 18:16
سبحان الله
Yasmine G.08/22/2018 14:05
ፋሲል
Roy N.08/20/2018 07:28
Ap ko takleef?
العموري ا.08/18/2018 20:54
سبحان الله العظيم
Mukunda P.08/17/2018 08:54
प
Caitlin R.08/14/2018 19:41
whoah! Still thinking about the green lake and the salt ponds. 😞
Mary J.08/13/2018 21:02
The emblem ....
Binita P.08/13/2018 13:46
omg
Binu K.08/12/2018 17:14
omg
Parbati D.08/12/2018 16:32
Naic
Pedro F.08/11/2018 09:08
Wow! Nísia Leite Magalhães
Christian S.08/06/2018 19:51
They should tear it down and use the stone to rebuild the town. It completely useless otherwise.
Pema S.08/06/2018 17:41
OMG
Kristin A.08/06/2018 16:40
Difficult to resist lava... At least they have the bell tower and the alter...
Brandon D.08/06/2018 02:47
Can I catch Ho-Oh there?