back

El Paricutín destroyed an entire village in Mexico

This Mexican village was entirely buried in lava rock, except for its church. Here's the story of San Juan Parangaricutiro.

06/16/2018 3:12 PM

And even more

  1. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  2. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  3. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  4. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

  5. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

  6. 3:52

    The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change

39 comments

  • Josse G.
    08/28/2018 05:52

    ♥️

  • Bhăţ Ť.
    08/26/2018 16:59

    God

  • Bhăţ Ť.
    08/26/2018 16:59

    It is magic

  • Om J.
    08/25/2018 15:19

    كل عام وانتم بخير

  • Raju S.
    08/25/2018 08:30

    you have got an awesome place there buddy🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟

  • انا ف.
    08/22/2018 18:16

    سبحان الله

  • Yasmine G.
    08/22/2018 14:05

    ፋሲል

  • Roy N.
    08/20/2018 07:28

    Ap ko takleef?

  • العموري ا.
    08/18/2018 20:54

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Mukunda P.
    08/17/2018 08:54

  • Caitlin R.
    08/14/2018 19:41

    whoah! Still thinking about the green lake and the salt ponds. 😞

  • Mary J.
    08/13/2018 21:02

    The emblem ....

  • Binita P.
    08/13/2018 13:46

    omg

  • Binu K.
    08/12/2018 17:14

    omg

  • Parbati D.
    08/12/2018 16:32

    Naic

  • Pedro F.
    08/11/2018 09:08

    Wow! Nísia Leite Magalhães

  • Christian S.
    08/06/2018 19:51

    They should tear it down and use the stone to rebuild the town. It completely useless otherwise.

  • Pema S.
    08/06/2018 17:41

    OMG

  • Kristin A.
    08/06/2018 16:40

    Difficult to resist lava... At least they have the bell tower and the alter...

  • Brandon D.
    08/06/2018 02:47

    Can I catch Ho-Oh there?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.