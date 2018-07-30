Florida: Babcock Ranch was created from scratch in 2017

To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
Scooby M.08/09/2018 00:35
With a name like Babcock, it's gotta be a nudist resort
Rockin N.08/03/2018 13:55
Beautiful concept, but I'm just guessing it's for the wealthy only. What is the average income of the residents?
Elise L.08/02/2018 16:56
So how hard can it be to implement this world wide...? If every overpaid football player would do this... 🤩
Melissa S.08/01/2018 23:46
let's gooo
Pamela R.08/01/2018 13:23
It is "A' step towards change but it does not look real. 50% of green space so why not turn the green space into forest gardens. Why not educate the people on the power they use to learn to reduce and conserve? Why not teach people about the importance of growing their own food? Are the homes made of hemp, eco friendly materials that do not off gas?
गजु द.07/31/2018 23:14
लोडसेडिङ हुदैन दाइ अब
Youcef S.07/31/2018 22:29
هذه هي المدة وليس الخراب والخردة التي تنجز في بلادنا تحت اسم المدن الجديدة .
Mohammed R.07/31/2018 15:56
Perfect beautiful.thanks a lot and good luck for the next.
Roshan P.07/31/2018 14:08
Outstanding and unbelievable
Mohamed A.07/31/2018 14:05
ىتنخ.
Kul R.07/31/2018 11:29
Hi
Jayson C.07/31/2018 11:00
I want to build my own someday. This man deserved the greatest respect. 😮😮😮😮
Noor M.07/31/2018 06:21
What an implementation of the novel idea!!! Perfect
Dia C.07/31/2018 05:43
see this!
Marie M.07/31/2018 04:25
Hope Babcock Ranch get a lot brothers n sisters. Good idea for the future, hooe it ever will work successfully.
Madhuban S.07/31/2018 02:25
Great Fantastic
Parker B.07/30/2018 21:50
I used to visit Babcock ranch when we’d stay with my grandparents. It was just a bunch of farm country. Weird to see it in the news
Felicia K.07/30/2018 19:02
Very beautiful
Martin Y.07/30/2018 18:32
But is it affordable