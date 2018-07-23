back

Geothermy: this icelandic farm grows vegetables all year round

You can now grow vegetables all year round thanks to geothermal energy. Even through the coldest days of winter.

07/23/2018 3:48 PM

55 comments

  • Mohit P.
    09/01/2018 08:30

    AWAESOME

  • Janusz C.
    08/29/2018 17:52

    Everything is possible as it is good enough drive for it, isn’t it? 😉 amazing!!!

  • Rajko P.
    08/29/2018 12:56

    Lih vrtam za bajto.

  • Elena C.
    08/29/2018 08:15

    Multumesc! Am vizitat Islanda acum o luna ,este unica!

  • Jeffrey Z.
    08/29/2018 01:58

    I would like to have a job, please.

  • Marilu S.
    08/29/2018 00:34

    That's just wonderful!

  • Anthony B.
    08/29/2018 00:17

    Brilliant idea

  • Emeli L.
    08/28/2018 23:21

    Been there marvelous People and amazingly good tomatosoup :) Iceland is heavenly all of it.

  • Terri W.
    08/28/2018 21:17

    can we go here?!?

  • Mark L.
    08/28/2018 20:28

    been there.

  • Asmita S.
    08/01/2018 00:40

    ?

  • Cecilia B.
    07/30/2018 19:18

    Amazing, great job!

  • Hazel H.
    07/30/2018 06:35

    ang galing nito. 😊 Kahit hindi pick season ng veggies magkakameron pa rin. Panoorin mo.

  • Chanda K.
    07/30/2018 06:11

    Happy birthday chhori

  • Jhalak S.
    07/29/2018 15:39

    SUPER ! : Shree complex, Nepal

  • Carmen L.
    07/29/2018 15:36

    Cool

  • Donna P.
    07/29/2018 09:15

    Jaime Play

  • محمد ع.
    07/28/2018 22:11

    العلم قوة وتقدم

