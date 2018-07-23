back
Geothermy: this icelandic farm grows vegetables all year round
You can now grow vegetables all year round thanks to geothermal energy. Even through the coldest days of winter.
07/23/2018 3:48 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
55 comments
Mohit P.09/01/2018 08:30
AWAESOME
Janusz C.08/29/2018 17:52
Everything is possible as it is good enough drive for it, isn’t it? 😉 amazing!!!
Janusz C.08/29/2018 17:52
Everything is possible as it is good enough drive for it, isn’t it? 😉 amazing!!!
Janusz C.08/29/2018 17:52
Everything is possible as it is good enough drive for it, isn’t it? 😉 amazing!!!
Rajko P.08/29/2018 12:56
Lih vrtam za bajto.
Elena C.08/29/2018 08:15
Multumesc! Am vizitat Islanda acum o luna ,este unica!
Jeffrey Z.08/29/2018 01:58
I would like to have a job, please.
Marilu S.08/29/2018 00:34
That's just wonderful!
Anthony B.08/29/2018 00:17
Brilliant idea
Emeli L.08/28/2018 23:21
Been there marvelous People and amazingly good tomatosoup :) Iceland is heavenly all of it.
Terri W.08/28/2018 21:17
can we go here?!?
Mark L.08/28/2018 20:28
been there.
Asmita S.08/01/2018 00:40
?
Cecilia B.07/30/2018 19:18
Amazing, great job!
Hazel H.07/30/2018 06:35
ang galing nito. 😊 Kahit hindi pick season ng veggies magkakameron pa rin. Panoorin mo.
Chanda K.07/30/2018 06:11
Happy birthday chhori
Jhalak S.07/29/2018 15:39
SUPER ! : Shree complex, Nepal
Carmen L.07/29/2018 15:36
Cool
Donna P.07/29/2018 09:15
Jaime Play
محمد ع.07/28/2018 22:11
العلم قوة وتقدم