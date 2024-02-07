How did cats become domesticated?

An archaeological discovery that changed our view of the cat and its history: the 2001 discovery in Cyprus of a very ancient human tomb with what appears to be the skeleton of the oldest known pet cat to scientists. But how did we go from a wild and solitary feline to this companion that shares millions of homes with us around the world? This story is markedly different from those of other domestic animals, such as the dog, for example, and it says a lot about our current cats, including the size of their brain. For this new episode of The Big Explanation, Lucas interviewed archaeozoologist Jean-Denis Vigne to understand the origins of our domestic cats and how they became our companions. 👉 This video was originally in French. With the journalist's consent, we used AI to translate and clone his voice and synchronize his lip movements. The translated version was checked by one of our journalists. All information in this video was collected, verified, and sourced by our journalist Lucas.