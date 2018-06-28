back
How do horned lizards defend themselves?
Horned lizards have the weirdest defense mechanism!
06/28/2018 6:47 AM
- 2:38
385 comments
Geeta N.08/24/2021 06:06
Amazing camouflage and blood jet spray defense system they use !💯👌
Samara H.08/16/2021 02:42
Oh my
Manoj K.08/13/2021 08:40
mini-Rex of jurassic age?
Ravindu G.08/10/2021 14:59
Janith De Silva This is badass, mate.
Rim M.08/03/2021 18:46
Really amazing
Ben F.07/19/2021 09:34
this world is crazy
Hafid N.07/19/2021 05:23
So metal
Rafe V.07/18/2021 17:16
"Raining bloooood... from a lacerated eye" *guitar squeal*
Marvin L.07/18/2021 15:09
Horny toads used to be everywhere in Texas when I was a kid ! Haven’t seen one in years with all the development & fire ant poisons . Crying shame
Lucas F.07/18/2021 04:22
...olha aí o que te falei
Sue D.07/17/2021 08:01
omg I feel sick!
Heidi M.07/16/2021 20:10
So the next time you pick one up ... remember this. 😂
Hằng T.07/11/2021 14:37
quáo
Charlene A.07/10/2021 21:45
did you know this?!?! Will have to show alex in the morning
Abigail L.07/10/2021 05:16
🤯
Ilavenil C.07/09/2021 21:50
enna bro, ratha kannir 😱
RC D.07/09/2021 03:11
Americans: cool... Philippines: isa itong himala!
Gina F.07/08/2021 14:34
what I was talkin bout last night
Jay K.07/07/2021 02:42
Amaterasu
Fulori F.07/05/2021 07:59
this is so metal, you should get one 🤘🏽