How do horned lizards defend themselves?

Horned lizards have the weirdest defense mechanism!

06/28/2018 6:47 AM

385 comments

  • Geeta N.
    08/24/2021 06:06

    Amazing camouflage and blood jet spray defense system they use !💯👌

  • Samara H.
    08/16/2021 02:42

    Oh my

  • Manoj K.
    08/13/2021 08:40

    mini-Rex of jurassic age?

  • Ravindu G.
    08/10/2021 14:59

    Janith De Silva This is badass, mate.

  • Rim M.
    08/03/2021 18:46

    Really amazing

  • Ben F.
    07/19/2021 09:34

    this world is crazy

  • Hafid N.
    07/19/2021 05:23

    So metal

  • Rafe V.
    07/18/2021 17:16

    "Raining bloooood... from a lacerated eye" *guitar squeal*

  • Marvin L.
    07/18/2021 15:09

    Horny toads used to be everywhere in Texas when I was a kid ! Haven’t seen one in years with all the development & fire ant poisons . Crying shame

  • Lucas F.
    07/18/2021 04:22

    ...olha aí o que te falei

  • Sue D.
    07/17/2021 08:01

    omg I feel sick!

  • Heidi M.
    07/16/2021 20:10

    So the next time you pick one up ... remember this. 😂

  • Hằng T.
    07/11/2021 14:37

    quáo

  • Charlene A.
    07/10/2021 21:45

    did you know this?!?! Will have to show alex in the morning

  • Abigail L.
    07/10/2021 05:16

    🤯

  • Ilavenil C.
    07/09/2021 21:50

    enna bro, ratha kannir 😱

  • RC D.
    07/09/2021 03:11

    Americans: cool... Philippines: isa itong himala!

  • Gina F.
    07/08/2021 14:34

    what I was talkin bout last night

  • Jay K.
    07/07/2021 02:42

    Amaterasu

  • Fulori F.
    07/05/2021 07:59

    this is so metal, you should get one 🤘🏽

