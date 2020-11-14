back

How do snakes fly?

Flying snakes. There is such a thing... 😳

10/17/2018 5:11 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:46 AM

And even more

  1. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  2. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  3. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  4. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  5. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  6. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

334 comments

  • Andy C.
    11/14/2020 19:37

    Imagine if you had to deal with these cunts in your backyard as well 🤣

  • Simon S.
    08/29/2020 06:57

    Flying or falling - who cares 🙂 - natural adaptation/evolution is incredible!!

  • Amanda D.
    08/28/2020 21:14

    ooh?

  • Aroti B.
    08/28/2020 07:38

    Wow, amazing

  • Richard A.
    07/18/2020 09:44

    That's why my father worn me not to throw stone at a snake when it is on the tree top

  • Arlene B.
    07/15/2020 20:52

    Snakes do not fly, they jump and flatten out there bodies to control their decent.

  • David I.
    07/05/2020 14:33

    it can't travell 100 meters even monkeys can not jump 100 m

  • Andrew C.
    06/30/2020 23:32

    Amazing Scene!

  • Andrian B.
    05/29/2020 05:47

    call them gliding snakes not flying snakes

  • Muhammad I.
    05/28/2020 20:25

    u snake 🤣

  • Carla M.
    05/27/2020 21:29

    wtf!

  • Lauro A.
    05/27/2020 13:26

    They are not flying. They glide.

  • Govindarajula Aswani kumar
    05/27/2020 12:46

    most of them r jumping

  • JuJeoo H.
    05/27/2020 11:23

    Jump not fly

  • Chandrakant K.
    05/27/2020 10:56

    सुंदर अतिसुंदर

  • Sonja T.
    05/27/2020 07:44

    Cool

  • Flora B.
    05/26/2020 22:12

    je meurs .... je me serais bien passé de savoir ça 😭

  • Reham M.
    05/26/2020 22:08

    🤣

  • Robert S.
    05/26/2020 19:12

    Wheres my gun

  • Leandro S.
    05/26/2020 18:36

    בול על מה שדיברנו

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.