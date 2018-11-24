back
Interview Sébastien Moro on fish's intelligence
They are far more intelligent than we realize. 🐟 Sébastien Moro wrote a comic book to debunk the clichés about fish's cognitive skills. With L'animal et l'homme
11/14/2018 12:01 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:59 PM
39 comments
Vinodkumar V.11/24/2018 23:32
Makes sense
Nahil M.11/24/2018 13:17
the french istg 🤣
Edward B.11/23/2018 10:58
munchi, fish ARE intelligent 😍
Ronald R.11/23/2018 06:48
Januaria Tsen😂😂
Otoy C.11/22/2018 03:59
It's about their DNA, even honey of a bee you can see the proof.. (",)
Ahmed I.11/21/2018 17:49
well done guys, Thanks a lot
Danny R.11/21/2018 07:10
Fishes are educated,because there's a school of fish.One proof is they found Nemo & Dory!😊
Samiksha K.11/21/2018 06:42
Humans can make even a fish depressed
Magi E.11/20/2018 17:46
At last science has found out what many fish handlers already know.... Fish are intellegent, sensitive beings with serious memories and are capable of building relationships inter species!
Rahei T.11/20/2018 06:27
🐠 youhouuuu 😄
Aliya S.11/20/2018 05:52
Dumbhead fishes r the most intelligent species in the aquatic kingdom.
Kamal T.11/20/2018 03:13
Part of them still have their human conscious before reincarnation
Kenneth M.11/20/2018 03:11
you guys should definitely watch this video
Paul D.11/20/2018 01:01
Ive been saying all along fish are smart
Ben R.11/19/2018 23:10
If they are so intelligent then why do they swallow my hook so much? 😂
Hédi F.11/19/2018 21:48
Nous devons proteger les poissons de cette racaille qui attrappe tout pour ces Vautours voraces des finances qui s'enrichissent sur le dos de la Nature...un jour vous verrez les poissons dans ma galerie , expo des Arts salle de cinema CELOTO vous invite àHammamet
Akroune D.11/19/2018 18:58
Tu croyais tous savoir sur eux ?! Et bah non,t'es pas au bout de tes surprise 😁
Rekha C.11/19/2018 17:23
Nice
Agy K.11/19/2018 16:51
Thank you for this!!!❤️❤️
Abdul K.11/19/2018 06:20
Amazing. Never knew this