Japan: Yonaguni is still raising questions among scientists

In this waters lies a mysterious underwater structure. And some say they are remnants of a submerged city...

07/28/2018 6:36 AM

31 comments

  • Noor W.
    09/01/2019 03:03

    Amazing. I believe this geologist.

  • Roy P.
    09/01/2019 00:38

    Amazing One.

  • Moisés A.
    08/31/2019 22:07

    ESO SE SABE PERO NO SE DICE PARA EVITAR QUE EL CAPITALISMO SE DESPLOME...

  • Alberto G.
    08/31/2019 21:53

    !!!

  • رشيد ا.
    08/31/2019 21:00

    اذا فى ايطاليا روما نعم اغرقهم الله لانهم كانو فاسقين

  • Kenne F.
    08/31/2019 20:49

    L'Égypte fut vraiment le berceau de la civilisation.par la biais de ces structures Pyramidale

  • Sabeh K.
    08/31/2019 20:36

    Sublime

  • Ajibade E.
    08/31/2019 16:00

    Obviously made deliberately by some intelligence. Waves don't carve with this kind of precision

  • Yana A.
    08/31/2019 14:42

    .

  • Balkhir O.
    08/31/2019 12:58

    Good, hommage pour l'ançienne civilisation, intéréssant.

  • Dražen D.
    08/31/2019 05:45

    They don't want to admit that history of mankind is totally different... And structures are much older than they say.....

  • Sereseini K.
    08/31/2019 02:32

    Amazing.

  • Michael V.
    08/30/2019 19:15

    Amazing.

  • Hugo C.
    08/30/2019 00:06

    Otra vez el cinturón de Orión ...

  • Ferdot
    08/24/2019 00:23

    Pak

  • Yoshi E.
    08/23/2019 23:59

    That is one of the must interesting diving site belong to OKINAWA islands. The site is deep and strong current some times, only experience divers allowed to dive. Big possibility the part of Ryukyou???Civilization was existed. must be very protected,

  • Eduardo D.
    08/23/2019 21:21

    Evidence of the great flood in the Bible,, that many dont believe.

  • Lily G.
    08/23/2019 20:00

    QUE HERMOSO MARE

  • Adnan A.
    08/23/2019 19:58

    😳

  • Troy
    08/23/2019 14:18

    Heart Sugii

