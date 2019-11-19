back

Matcha is packed with health benefits

This green powder kept buddhist monks awake during their long meditation sessions. Today, many people prefer it to coffee. This is matcha. 🍵

08/25/2018 2:04 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:47 PM

Health

  1. 3:43

    The true story behind Netflix's "Our Father"

  2. 4:52

    "F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image

  3. 5:44

    How fentanyl is fueling America's deadliest opioid crisis

  4. 5:32

    11 simple questions on sperm answered

  5. 3:56

    Mothers get real about postpartum

  6. 4:32

    Texas' viral valedictorian: Where is she now?

34 comments

  • Ramesh M.
    11/19/2019 14:29

    Thanks

  • Helmut K.
    11/17/2019 21:47

    Matcha

  • Gaurang V.
    11/17/2019 15:57

    maam... Any alternative for Indians?

  • Ruby T.
    11/13/2019 12:40

    get into the green leaves and leave behind the roasted beans

  • Anna F.
    11/12/2019 20:48

    Buddhism ORIGINATED in Ancient India, now Nepal.. :-) Silk worms & Teas Originated in INDIA.. It was the Chinese who took our spices and recipes and made it their own. Silk Originated in India. Tea originated in India!

  • Lyssa T.
    11/12/2019 20:48

    ;)

  • Jayne C.
    11/12/2019 19:38

    No thank you prefer coffee

  • Angelica Z.
    11/12/2019 14:03

    hihi

  • Sterre H.
    11/12/2019 11:53

    Lekkere matcha taart😬

  • Claire L.
    11/12/2019 10:49

    Lost me at flouride

  • Corral H.
    11/12/2019 09:56

    Boberto Corral Bobo Corral

  • Cheng L.
    11/12/2019 09:15

    better than coffee and weight loss 😉

  • Hugo D.
    11/12/2019 09:04

    'It's high in fluoride' Which is a powerful toxin.

  • Mäc M.
    11/12/2019 07:51

    But fluoride is horrible for people, and this has high levels of it

  • Lee H.
    11/12/2019 07:49

    I’ve been known to dabble in a matcha kitkat or two 😉🤣

  • Luke H.
    12/11/2018 13:32

    Kylie

  • Daphne R.
    10/16/2018 00:13

    Sorry heard some conflicting things about this one... think I will leave it susan

  • Esra S.
    10/05/2018 14:09

    gooi die bonen maar in de prullenbak 😌

  • DrAshique A.
    10/03/2018 18:31

    matcha?

  • Dianne B.
    10/03/2018 17:01

    we need more

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.