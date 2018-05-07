back

Orangutan vs. Bulldozer

With its home under siege, this orangutan went head to head against a bulldozer. 🦍

07/30/2019 8:30 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:25 PM

4 comments

  • نجمة ا.
    07/05/2018 19:27

    فيدي حلو🐒🐒🐒🐵🐒🐒🐒

  • Krishna N.
    07/05/2018 14:49

    Manchhoyo.

  • Rana G.
    07/05/2018 05:11

    Imran khan kpk m cmpain krty huy

  • Orlando F.
    07/04/2018 00:30

    El humano: un error de la evolucion

